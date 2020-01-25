Bennett secures hard earned podium finish

Sam Bennett notched up yet another podium finish on the penultimate day of the Tour Down Under.

Stage 5 took the riders the 150 kilometres from Glenelg to Victor Harbor. It ended in a bunch sprint which was won by Giacomo Nizzolo of NTT Pro Cycling.

Carrick on Suirs Sam Bennett was closing fast in the last few metres but the finish line came too soon for the Deceuninck Quick Step rider who finished 3rd.





The 29 year old Irish national champion has had an impressive week at the Australian World Tour event – he won Tuesday’s opening stage and finished 2nd yesterday.

The race finishes tomorrow with South African Daryl Impey the overall leader.