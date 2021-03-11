Bennett seals second stage win of the week in France

Tipperary’s Sam Bennett has won his second stage at this year’s Paris-Nice.

The Carrick-on-Suir man crossed the line first in a sprint finish on stage five in Bolléne.

With the victory, Bennett reclaims top spot on the points classification, retaining the green jersey for Friday’s stage.





Speaking after today’s race, Sam was thankful for his teammates in helping him get the victory today:

“I was suffering the last few kilometres and I don’t know what it is but people won’t let me follow my own train here, it’s frustrating.

“It was a very hard final (sprint), I didn’t think I’d hold it to the line but the guys did an incredible job and I’m just proud I could finish it off.”