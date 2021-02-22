Bennett named 2020 Irish Independent Sportstar of the year

Sam Bennett has been named the 2020 Irish Independent Sportstar of the year.

The public voted award is selected from a list of weekly sportstar of the week winners throughout the year.

The Carrick-on-Suir man had an extremely successful 2020, capturing the green jersey at the Tour de France.





In winning the award, Bennett topped the list including four other Tipperary sports people, with Brendan Maher (January), Rachael Blackmore (February), Bryan McLoughney (September) and Conor Sweeney (November) all on the shortlist.

The Deceuninck-Quickstep cyclist is back on the bike this week, beginning his season with the UAE tour which commenced yesterday.