Tipperary’s Sam Bennett was denied back-to-back wins on stage two of the Paris-Nice today.

Following yesterday’s stage win, the Carrick-on-Suir native finished fifth in today’s race.

Bennett was lucky to avoid a crash involving around fifteen riders with a kilometre to go but the result sees him remain first in the points classification and third in general classification.





The action returns in France tomorrow with a fourteen kilometre time trial.