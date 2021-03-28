Bennett bravely battles through stomach problems in Belgium

Sam Bennett was unsuccessful in his quest for a second win in a week at the Gent-Wevelgem in Belgium today.

The Carrick-on-Suir man, along with eight other riders, broke into a separate group early on in the 248 kilometre race due to crosswinds.

Bennett then had to battle along in the group without any assistance from his Deceuninck-Quick Step teammates.





After keeping the pace for the majority of the race, the Tipp man ran out of energy in the latter stages, eventually throwing up as he cycled.

However, Bennett bravely stayed the pace with the front group, before falling behind with fifteen kilometres remaining.

Belgian Wout Van Aert ran out the eventual winner in the bunch sprint to the finish.