Ben Healy named to start for clash with Connacht

Nenagh’s Ben Healy has been named to start at out-half for Munster in their clash with Connacht tomorrow evening.

Healy is one of eight changes made by Johann Van Graan from the side that beat Cardiff last week.

He’s joined by fellow 21-year-old Craig Casey who starts at scrum-half, while Joey Carberry is among the replacements following his return from injury last weekend.





A win for Munster would see them guarantee a spot in the Guinness PRO14 Final, to be played on Saturday March 27th.

Kick-off in Thomond Park is at 25-to-8 Friday evening.

Munster XV: Mike Haley; Andrew Conway, Chris Farrell, Rory Scannell, Shane Daly; Ben Healy, Craig Casey; James Cronin, Niall Scannell, Stephen Archer; Fineen Wycherley, Billy Holland (C); Jack O’Donoghue, Chris Cloete, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Kevin O’Byrne, Jeremy Loughman, John Ryan, Jean Kleyn, Jack O’Sullivan, Nick McCarthy, Joey Carbery, Damien de Allende.