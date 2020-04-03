Average cost of Tipperary homes down on last year

The Covid-19 pandemic has had little effect on house prices so far, according to the latest report from Daft.ie.

The average cost of a home in Tipperary has fallen by 1.9 percent compared with last year.

However the quarterly figure is up 3.4% in the Premier County





The property website notes that the average price in Tipp now stands at 179,749 Euro.

This compares with 186,800 in Clare, 180,500 in Offaly and just over 215,400 in County Kilkenny.

Dublin saw the largest fall of 2.6 per cent with the average home now costing over 372,000 euro.