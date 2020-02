Two men have been arrested today – two years after €78,000 worth of cocaine was seized in Nenagh.

On the 17th of January, 2018, Gardai discovered the massive stash at a premises on the Limerick Road.

Following a lengthy investigation, the men aged in their 30s and 40s were arrested and charged this evening.





They are due to appear before Nenagh District Court tomorrow at 10.30am.