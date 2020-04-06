Arrest made after man fatally assaulted in Tipperary

Gardaí are investigating after a man was fatally assaulted in an apartment complex in the North Quay area of Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary over the weekend.

Emergency services received a call at approximately 11.30pm on Saturday.

The man, who was in his 40s, had received an apparent stab wound and was taken to Waterford University Hospital in a critical condition, but passed away earlier this morning.





The office of the State Pathologist has been notified and a post mortem is due to take place today.

An incident room has also been established at Clonmel Garda Station and investigations are ongoing.

A man, also in his 40s, has been arrested and is being detained at Clonmel Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Clonmel Garda Station: 052 6177640

Garda Confidential Line: 1800 666 111