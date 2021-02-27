Ardfinnan’s ‘5k Walk of Life’ takes place throughout the weekend

A fundraiser is taking place throughout the weekend in support of the running of Ardfinnan GAA and LGFA clubs.

The ‘5k Walk of Life’ began on Friday and is encouraging people to walk five kilometres and post a selfie using the hashtag- ArdfinnanWalkOfLife.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, fundraising through the clubs ‘Stars in their eyes’ event was not possible, so the ‘5k Walk of Life’ idea was born.





Juvenile club Chairman Dee Boyle says they are overwhelmed with the support they’ve received so far:

“Both clubs have a lot of outlays, we’ve got active sports in the school at the moment so both clubs are paying for that and it’s just the general upkeep of the grounds over there and just to keep the juvenile and senior clubs going for the year which will be a huge help for that.

“For the weekend that’s in it, just one last push over the line.

“It’s been huge so far, we can’t thank enough and we’re overwhelmed by what we’ve gotten in.”

Link to donate is here.