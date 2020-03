An appeal has been lodged against the granting of permission for a solar farm in Mid-Tipp.

Tipperary County Council gave condition approval late last month for the project on a 38 hectare site at Rahealty and Shanballyduff near Thurles.

Kilkenny based Engie Developments Ireland Ltd is the company behind the plans.





However a third party has appealed this decision to An Bord Pleanala who are due to rule on the matter towards the end of July.