Appeal lodged against Cahir karting track

An appeal has been lodged against plans for a motor sport leisure facility in Cahir.

Buttimer Engineering was granted permission for the development at Cahir Abbey earlier this month.

One year on there’s still no end in sight for a planned karting facility in Cahir.





The development – which is described as a “family fun racing karts leisure facility” – first appeared before Tipperary County Council’s planning department in February of last year.

The long established Buttimer Engineering is the company behind the proposals for the site at Cahir Abbey on the Tipperary Road in Cahir.

At the time the local authority sought further information on the proposals – this was subsequently submitted on January 3rd of this year following which permission was granted.

A third party appeal has now been lodged with An Bord Pleanala which is due to rule by June 19th next.