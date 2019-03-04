Appeal for information on Fethard raid

A Garda investigation is continuing into a break-in to a store in Fethard overnight.

Meagher’s shop on Kerry Street in the town was targeted by thieves in the early hours.

The break-in was discovered at around 6 o’clock this morning however Gardaí believe the incident took place sometime around 2.20am.





It’s thought the thieves gained access through the roof of the premises on Kerry Street.

It’s understood they used a con-saw to remove money from the ATM while a quantity of cigarettes was also taken in the raid.

Inspector James White of Clonmel Garda station is also appealing for information on a van which was stolen from the forecourt of the premises.



Gardaí are particularly anxious to speak to anyone who may have been returning home from a night out and noticed anything suspicious in the area.

In particular they would like to hear from anyone who may have attended the social dancing in the nearby Fethard Ballroom.

Inspector White says the thieves are likely to have spent some time at the scene.

Anyone with information can contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 6177640 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.