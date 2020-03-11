Anti-tethering appeal after another starving horse found in Tipperary

An animal charity is appealing to people not to tether their horses after another was found starving in Tipperary.

A small pony was discovered tied to a tree on a very short rope, with no food, water or shelter, about a kilometre outside Killenaule.

It was reported to My Lovely Horse Rescue, who say they see incidents like this and much worse all over the country.





It comes just weeks after a horse was found in similar circumstances in Clonmel.

Speaking on Tipp Today, Martina Kenny from My Lovely Horse Rescue says a horse should never be tethered in a field.

