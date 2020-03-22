Another coronavirus death in Ireland with confirmed cases continuing to rise

Another person has died as a result of contracting COVID-19.
The Department of Health says that person was a male in the East of the country, with an underlying health condition.
Meanwhile, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has risen slightly in Tipperary.
The latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team and the Health Protection Surveillance Centre shows one more person has been diagnosed in the Premier County.
The percentage of total confirmed cases still stands at 1%.
Nationally, 121 new coronavirus patients have been diagnosed, bringing the total number in the Republic to 906.
Statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team – Sunday 22 March
Published: 22 March 2020
From: Department of Health
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a patient diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland has died. The patient is a male, in the east of the country, with an underlying health condition.
There have now been 4 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has also been informed of 121 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland, as at 1pm, Sunday 22 March.
There are now 906 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
The HSE is now working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.
Today’s data from HPSC, as of midnight, Friday 20 March (712 cases), reveals:
- of the 712 cases notified, 55% are male and 44% are female, with 35 clusters involving 190 cases
- the median age of confirmed cases is 44 years
- 211 cases (30%) have been hospitalised
- of those hospitalised, 17 cases have been admitted to ICU
- 159 cases (22%) are associated with healthcare workers
- Dublin has the highest number of cases at 402, (56% of all cases) followed by Cork with 101 cases (14%)
- there is now at least one confirmed case of COVID-19 in every county in Ireland
Of those for whom transmission status is known:
- community transmission accounts for 44%
- close contact accounts for 23%
- travel abroad accounts for 33%
Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said:
Hospital statistics
|Total number of cases
|712
|Total number hospitalised
|211
|Total number admitted to ICU
|17
|Total number of deaths
|4
|Case fatality rate
|0.6
|Total number of healthcare workers
|159
|Number clusters notified
|35
|Median age
|44
*All statistics measured at midnight on Friday, 20 March.
Gender of patients
|Gender
|Number
|% of Total
|Female
|311
|44%
|Male
|393
|55%
|Unknown
|8
|1%
|Total
|712
*All statistics measured at midnight on Friday, 20 March.
Age range affected
|Age Group
|Number
|% of Total
|<1
|3
|0%
|1 – 4
|2
|0%
|5 – 14
|12
|2%
|15 – 24
|63
|9%
|25 – 34
|127
|18%
|35 – 44
|149
|21%
|45 – 54
|132
|19
|55 – 64
|101
|15%
|65+
|122
|17%
|Unknown
|1
|0%
|Total
|712
*All statistics measured at midnight on Friday, 20 March.
How COVID-19 is spreading
|Community transmission
|44%
|Close contact with confirmed case
|23%
|Travel Abroad
|33%
|Under investigation
|258
*All statistics measured at midnight on Friday, 20 March.
Note:
In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.
In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as local transmission.
Healthcare workers
|Travel related
|42
|26%
|No foreign travel
|106
|67%
|Under investigation
|11
|7%
|Total
|159
*All statistics measured at midnight on Friday, 20 March.
Hospitalised cases by age group
|<5
|2
|1%
|5 – 14
|2
|1%
|15 – 24
|13
|6%
|25 – 34
|27
|13%
|35 – 44
|22
|10%
|45 – 54
|40
|18%
|55 – 64
|34
|16%
|65+
|71
|34%
*All statistics measured at midnight on Friday, 20 March.
Cases by county
|Carlow
|≤5
|0.4%
|Cavan
|≤5
|1%
|Clare
|7
|1%
|Cork
|101
|14%
|Donegal
|≤5
|1%
|Dublin
|402
|57%
|Galway
|25
|4%
|Kerry
|9
|1%
|Kildare
|20
|3%
|Kilkenny
|11
|2%
|Laois
|6
|1%
|Leitrim
|≤5
|0%
|Limerick
|15
|2%
|Longford
|≤5
|1%
|Louth
|11
|2%
|Mayo
|≤5
|0%
|Meath
|11
|2%
|Monaghan
|≤5
|0%
|Offaly
|9
|1%
|Roscommon
|≤5
|0%
|Sligo
|≤5
|1%
|Tipperary
|8
|1%
|Waterford
|9
|1%
|Westmeath
|16
|2%
|Wexford
|≤5
|0%
|Wicklow
|22
|3%
*All statistics measured at midnight on Friday, 20 March.
≤ means ‘less than equal to’.