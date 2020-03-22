Another coronavirus death in Ireland with confirmed cases continuing to rise

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a patient diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland has died. The patient is a male, in the east of the country, with an underlying health condition.

There have now been 4 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has also been informed of 121 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland, as at 1pm, Sunday 22 March.

There are now 906 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is now working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Today’s data from HPSC, as of midnight, Friday 20 March (712 cases), reveals:

of the 712 cases notified, 55% are male and 44% are female, with 35 clusters involving 190 cases

the median age of confirmed cases is 44 years

211 cases (30%) have been hospitalised

of those hospitalised, 17 cases have been admitted to ICU

159 cases (22%) are associated with healthcare workers

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 402, (56% of all cases) followed by Cork with 101 cases (14%)

there is now at least one confirmed case of COVID-19 in every county in Ireland

Of those for whom transmission status is known:

community transmission accounts for 44%

close contact accounts for 23%

travel abroad accounts for 33%

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said:

“I would like to extend my condolences to the family and friends of the patient who died today.

“Cases confirmed today were most likely exposed to COVID-19 prior to the introduction of the public health measures implemented on Friday, 13 March.

“It is vital that everyone complies with the public health advice on hand and cough hygiene, working from home where possible and practising social distancing of 2 metres.

“Public health doctors carrying out contact tracing are advising that confirmed cases are now reporting fewer contacts, which is an encouraging sign that people are following the public health guidance.

“I would like to acknowledge the efforts of everyone adhering to public health advice. You are actively helping flatten the curve and limit the spread of COVID-19.

“Anyone waiting to be tested should act as though their test is positive and should self-isolate now, while they await testing and results.”

Hospital statistics

Total number of cases 712 Total number hospitalised 211 Total number admitted to ICU 17 Total number of deaths 4 Case fatality rate 0.6 Total number of healthcare workers 159 Number clusters notified 35 Median age 44

*All statistics measured at midnight on Friday, 20 March.

Gender of patients

Gender Number % of Total Female 311 44% Male 393 55% Unknown 8 1% Total 712

*All statistics measured at midnight on Friday, 20 March.

Age range affected

Age Group Number % of Total <1 3 0% 1 – 4 2 0% 5 – 14 12 2% 15 – 24 63 9% 25 – 34 127 18% 35 – 44 149 21% 45 – 54 132 19 55 – 64 101 15% 65+ 122 17% Unknown 1 0% Total 712

*All statistics measured at midnight on Friday, 20 March.

How COVID-19 is spreading

Community transmission 44% Close contact with confirmed case 23% Travel Abroad 33% Under investigation 258

*All statistics measured at midnight on Friday, 20 March.

Note:

In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.

In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as local transmission.

Healthcare workers

Travel related 42 26% No foreign travel 106 67% Under investigation 11 7% Total 159

*All statistics measured at midnight on Friday, 20 March.

Hospitalised cases by age group

<5 2 1% 5 – 14 2 1% 15 – 24 13 6% 25 – 34 27 13% 35 – 44 22 10% 45 – 54 40 18% 55 – 64 34 16% 65+ 71 34%

*All statistics measured at midnight on Friday, 20 March.

Cases by county

Carlow ≤5 0.4% Cavan ≤5 1% Clare 7 1% Cork 101 14% Donegal ≤5 1% Dublin 402 57% Galway 25 4% Kerry 9 1% Kildare 20 3% Kilkenny 11 2% Laois 6 1% Leitrim ≤5 0% Limerick 15 2% Longford ≤5 1% Louth 11 2% Mayo ≤5 0% Meath 11 2% Monaghan ≤5 0% Offaly 9 1% Roscommon ≤5 0% Sligo ≤5 1% Tipperary 8 1% Waterford 9 1% Westmeath 16 2% Wexford ≤5 0% Wicklow 22 3%

*All statistics measured at midnight on Friday, 20 March.

≤ means ‘less than equal to’.