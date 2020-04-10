Another 25 Covid-19 related deaths in the Republic – Tipperary has 151 confirmed coronavirus cases

25 further people have died after contracting Covid-19 in the Republic. The death toll across the country from the disease is now 288.

480 cases have been detected – with the total number of positive tests now standing at 7,054. Tipperary now has 151 confirmed cases.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has released the following:





Of the 25 deaths:

the median age was 82

the mean age was 70 (the difference between the median and the mean can be explained by the wide age range of deaths – which is between 32 and 105)

the people included 11 females and 14 males

16 of the 28 had an underlying condition

480 new cases of COVID-19 in Ireland have been confirmed. There are now 7054 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Including test results which have been sent to Germany for testing (which may include tests from older cases) the total figure of those who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland now stands at 8089.

You can see the latest data on the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) Dashboard.

Breakdown of the 263 COVID-19 deaths in Ireland

200 cases (70%) occurred in a hospital environment

31 cases (10%) were in Intensive Care Units

242 (84%) cases had underlying health conditions

175 were male and 112 were female

Hospital statistics

Total number of cases 7071 Total number hospitalised 1631 Total number admitted to ICU 233 Total number of deaths 283 Total number of healthcare workers 1949 Number clusters notified 333 Median age 48

Gender of patients

Gender Number % of Total Female 3788 53.6 Male 2923 45.4 Unknown 72 1 Total 7071

Age range affected

Age Group Number % of Total <1 16 0.2 1 – 4 20 0.3 5 – 14 45 0.6 15 – 24 423 6 25 – 34 1220 17.3 35 – 44 1304 18.4 45 – 54 1339 18.9 55 – 64 1015 14.4 65+ 1670 23.6 Unknown 19 0.3

How COVID-19 is spreading

Community transmission 66% Close contact with confirmed case 25% Travel Abroad 9%

Note:

In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.

In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as local transmission.

Hospitalised cases by age group

Age range Number of cases Percentage of total <5 10 0.6 5 – 14 4 0.2 15 – 24 39 2.4 25 – 34 115 7.1 35 – 44 137 8.4 45 – 54 249 15.3 55 – 64 256 15.7 65+ 819 50.2 Unknown 2 0.1

Cases by county

Carlow 19 0.3% Cavan 151 2.1% Clare 69 1% Cork 503 7.1% Donegal 145 2.1% Dublin 3873 54.8% Galway 160 2.3% Kerry 145 2.1% Kildare 290 4.1% Kilkenny 96 1.4% Laois 49 0.7% Leitrim 25 0.4% Limerick 186 2.6% Longford 41 0.6% Louth 116 1.6% Mayo 153 2.2% Meath 206 2.9% Monaghan 63 1% Offaly 88 1.2% Roscommon 26 0.4% Sligo 31 0.4% Tipperary 151 2.1% Waterford 60 0.8% Westmeath 152 2.1% Wexford 30 0.4% Wicklow 237 3.4%

≤ means ‘less than or equal to’.