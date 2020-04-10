Another 25 Covid-19 related deaths in the Republic – Tipperary has 151 confirmed coronavirus cases

25 further people have died after contracting Covid-19 in the Republic. The death toll across the country from the disease is now 288.
480 cases have been detected – with the total number of positive tests now standing at 7,054. Tipperary now has 151 confirmed cases.
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has released the following:
Of the 25 deaths:
- the median age was 82
- the mean age was 70 (the difference between the median and the mean can be explained by the wide age range of deaths – which is between 32 and 105)
- the people included 11 females and 14 males
- 16 of the 28 had an underlying condition
You can see the latest data on the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) Dashboard.
Breakdown of the 263 COVID-19 deaths in Ireland
- 200 cases (70%) occurred in a hospital environment
- 31 cases (10%) were in Intensive Care Units
- 242 (84%) cases had underlying health conditions
- 175 were male and 112 were female
- the median age was 82
- the mean age was 70 (the difference between the median and the mean can be explained by the wide age range of deaths – which is between 32 and 105)
Hospital statistics
|Total number of cases
|7071
|Total number hospitalised
|1631
|Total number admitted to ICU
|233
|Total number of deaths
|283
|Total number of healthcare workers
|1949
|Number clusters notified
|333
|Median age
|48
*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 8 April.
Gender of patients
|Gender
|Number
|% of Total
|Female
|3788
|53.6
|Male
|2923
|45.4
|Unknown
|72
|1
|Total
|7071
*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 8 April.
Age range affected
|Age Group
|Number
|% of Total
|<1
|16
|0.2
|1 – 4
|20
|0.3
|5 – 14
|45
|0.6
|15 – 24
|423
|6
|25 – 34
|1220
|17.3
|35 – 44
|1304
|18.4
|45 – 54
|1339
|18.9
|55 – 64
|1015
|14.4
|65+
|1670
|23.6
|Unknown
|19
|0.3
*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 8 April.
How COVID-19 is spreading
|Community transmission
|66%
|Close contact with confirmed case
|25%
|Travel Abroad
|9%
*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 8 April.
Note:
In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.
In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as local transmission.
Hospitalised cases by age group
|Age range
|Number of cases
|Percentage of total
|<5
|10
|0.6
|5 – 14
|4
|0.2
|15 – 24
|39
|2.4
|25 – 34
|115
|7.1
|35 – 44
|137
|8.4
|45 – 54
|249
|15.3
|55 – 64
|256
|15.7
|65+
|819
|50.2
|Unknown
|2
|0.1
*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 8 April.
Cases by county
|Carlow
|19
|0.3%
|Cavan
|151
|2.1%
|Clare
|69
|1%
|Cork
|503
|7.1%
|Donegal
|145
|2.1%
|Dublin
|3873
|54.8%
|Galway
|160
|2.3%
|Kerry
|145
|2.1%
|Kildare
|290
|4.1%
|Kilkenny
|96
|1.4%
|Laois
|49
|0.7%
|Leitrim
|25
|0.4%
|Limerick
|186
|2.6%
|Longford
|41
|0.6%
|Louth
|116
|1.6%
|Mayo
|153
|2.2%
|Meath
|206
|2.9%
|Monaghan
|63
|1%
|Offaly
|88
|1.2%
|Roscommon
|26
|0.4%
|Sligo
|31
|0.4%
|Tipperary
|151
|2.1%
|Waterford
|60
|0.8%
|Westmeath
|152
|2.1%
|Wexford
|30
|0.4%
|Wicklow
|237
|3.4%
*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 8 April.
≤ means ‘less than or equal to’.