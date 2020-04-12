Another 14 Covid-19 related deaths in the Republic of Ireland – Tipperary has 175 confirmed coronavirus cases

Another 14 people have died from Covid-19 here in the past 24 hours.

It brings the total number of people who’ve died in the Republic to 334.

There have been 430 new confirmed cases, 175 in Tipperary, along with an extra 297 new cases from a lab in Germany.





This brings the total number of people infected with the coronavirus to 9, 655, when the latest German figures are included.

Of those who died today, 12 deaths were in the east and there were 2 in the west and the median age of today’s deaths is 80.

12 deaths located in the east and 2 in the west of the country

the people included 6 females and 8 males

the median age of today’s reported deaths is 80

10 people were reported as having underlying health conditions

There have now been 334 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 1pm Sunday 12th April, the HPSC has been notified of the following cases;

an additional 430 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported by Irish laboratories

an additional 297 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported by a laboratory in Germany (these represent samples taken weeks ago)

With the latest German figures included, there are now a total of 9,655 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Cases as on Friday 10 April

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Friday 10th April (8,496 cases) – and including German results received to that date, reveals:

45% are male and 54% are female, with 383 clusters involving 1,653 cases

the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

1,777 cases (21%) have been hospitalised

of those hospitalised, 261 cases have been admitted to ICU

2,312 cases are associated with healthcare workers

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 4,514 (53% of all cases) followed by Cork with 648 cases (8%)

of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 66%, close contact accounts for 26%, travel abroad accounts for 7%

Hospital statistics

Total number of cases 8496 Total number hospitalised 1777 Total number admitted to ICU 261 Total number of deaths 329 Total number of healthcare workers 2312 Number clusters notified 383 Median age 48

*All statistics measured at midnight on Friday 10 April

Gender of patients

Gender Number % of Total Female 4616 54.3 Male 3783 44.5 Unknown 97 1.1 Total 8496

*All statistics measured at midnight on Friday 10 April

Age range affected

Age Group Number % of Total <1 18 0.2 1 – 4 27 0.3 5 – 14 56 0.7 15 – 24 528 6.2 25 – 34 1479 17.4 35 – 44 1558 18.3 45 – 54 1609 18.9 55 – 64 1251 14.7 65+ 1951 23 Unknown 19 0.2

*All statistics measured at midnight on Friday 10 April

How COVID-19 is spreading

Community transmission 67% Close contact with confirmed case 26% Travel Abroad 7%

*All statistics measured at midnight on Friday 10 April

Note:

In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.

In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as local transmission.

Hospitalised cases by age group

Age range Number of cases Percentage of total <5 10 0.6 5 – 14 5 0.3 15 – 24 43 2.4 25 – 34 123 6.9 35 – 44 146 8.2 45 – 54 263 14.8 55 – 64 279 15.7 65+ 906 51 Unknown 2 0.1

*All statistics measured at midnight on Friday 10 April

Cases by county

Carlow 32 0.4% Cavan 210 2.5% Clare 88 1% Cork 648 7.6% Donegal 188 2.2% Dublin 4514 53.1% Galway 178 2.1% Kerry 170 2% Kildare 360 4.2% Kilkenny 124 1.5% Laois 71 0.8% Leitrim 32 0.4% Limerick 234 2.8% Longford 49 0.6% Louth 143 1.7% Mayo 183 2.2% Meath 249 2.9% Monaghan 88 1% Offaly 119 1.4% Roscommon 31 0.4% Sligo 45 0.5% Tipperary 175 2.1% Waterford 67 0.8% Westmeath 192 2.3% Wexford 42 0.5% Wicklow 263 3.1%

*All statistics measured at midnight on Friday 10 April

≤ means ‘less than or equal to’.