Another 14 Covid-19 related deaths in the Republic of Ireland – Tipperary has 175 confirmed coronavirus cases

Another 14 people have died from Covid-19 here in the past 24 hours.
It brings the total number of people who’ve died in the Republic to 334.
There have been 430 new confirmed cases, 175 in Tipperary, along with an extra 297 new cases from a lab in Germany.
This brings the total number of people infected with the coronavirus to 9, 655, when the latest German figures are included.
Of those who died today, 12 deaths were in the east and there were 2 in the west and the median age of today’s deaths is 80.
- 12 deaths located in the east and 2 in the west of the country
- the people included 6 females and 8 males
- the median age of today’s reported deaths is 80
- 10 people were reported as having underlying health conditions
There have now been 334 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of 1pm Sunday 12th April, the HPSC has been notified of the following cases;
- an additional 430 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported by Irish laboratories
- an additional 297 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported by a laboratory in Germany (these represent samples taken weeks ago)
With the latest German figures included, there are now a total of 9,655 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.
Cases as on Friday 10 April
Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Friday 10th April (8,496 cases) – and including German results received to that date, reveals:
- 45% are male and 54% are female, with 383 clusters involving 1,653 cases
- the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years
- 1,777 cases (21%) have been hospitalised
- of those hospitalised, 261 cases have been admitted to ICU
- 2,312 cases are associated with healthcare workers
- Dublin has the highest number of cases at 4,514 (53% of all cases) followed by Cork with 648 cases (8%)
- of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 66%, close contact accounts for 26%, travel abroad accounts for 7%
Hospital statistics
|Total number of cases
|8496
|Total number hospitalised
|1777
|Total number admitted to ICU
|261
|Total number of deaths
|329
|Total number of healthcare workers
|2312
|Number clusters notified
|383
|Median age
|48
*All statistics measured at midnight on Friday 10 April
Gender of patients
|Gender
|Number
|% of Total
|Female
|4616
|54.3
|Male
|3783
|44.5
|Unknown
|97
|1.1
|Total
|8496
*All statistics measured at midnight on Friday 10 April
Age range affected
|Age Group
|Number
|% of Total
|<1
|18
|0.2
|1 – 4
|27
|0.3
|5 – 14
|56
|0.7
|15 – 24
|528
|6.2
|25 – 34
|1479
|17.4
|35 – 44
|1558
|18.3
|45 – 54
|1609
|18.9
|55 – 64
|1251
|14.7
|65+
|1951
|23
|Unknown
|19
|0.2
*All statistics measured at midnight on Friday 10 April
How COVID-19 is spreading
|Community transmission
|67%
|Close contact with confirmed case
|26%
|Travel Abroad
|7%
*All statistics measured at midnight on Friday 10 April
Note:
In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.
In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as local transmission.
Hospitalised cases by age group
|Age range
|Number of cases
|Percentage of total
|<5
|10
|0.6
|5 – 14
|5
|0.3
|15 – 24
|43
|2.4
|25 – 34
|123
|6.9
|35 – 44
|146
|8.2
|45 – 54
|263
|14.8
|55 – 64
|279
|15.7
|65+
|906
|51
|Unknown
|2
|0.1
*All statistics measured at midnight on Friday 10 April
Cases by county
|Carlow
|32
|0.4%
|Cavan
|210
|2.5%
|Clare
|88
|1%
|Cork
|648
|7.6%
|Donegal
|188
|2.2%
|Dublin
|4514
|53.1%
|Galway
|178
|2.1%
|Kerry
|170
|2%
|Kildare
|360
|4.2%
|Kilkenny
|124
|1.5%
|Laois
|71
|0.8%
|Leitrim
|32
|0.4%
|Limerick
|234
|2.8%
|Longford
|49
|0.6%
|Louth
|143
|1.7%
|Mayo
|183
|2.2%
|Meath
|249
|2.9%
|Monaghan
|88
|1%
|Offaly
|119
|1.4%
|Roscommon
|31
|0.4%
|Sligo
|45
|0.5%
|Tipperary
|175
|2.1%
|Waterford
|67
|0.8%
|Westmeath
|192
|2.3%
|Wexford
|42
|0.5%
|Wicklow
|263
|3.1%
*All statistics measured at midnight on Friday 10 April
≤ means ‘less than or equal to’.