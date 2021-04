Tipperary’s Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe has made her debut for Ireland.

The former Clanwilliam player came off the bench in the second-half against France in the women’s Six Nations.

Murphy Crowe’s time on the field was cut short ten minutes into her maiden cap as she received a yellow card for a high tackle.





Fethard’s Dorothy Wall also featured in the game, starting in the back row.

However, France ran out big winners on a final scoreline of 56 points to 15.