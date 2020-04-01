ALONE welcoming support of Tipperary County Council through new Community Response Forum

ALONE says it’s welcoming the support of Tipperary County Council during this crisis.

The charity, which supports older people, says it’s been receiving up to 1,000 calls a day.

Local authorities around the country, including Tipperary’s, have now established Community Response Forums which their organisation is part of.





Speaking to Tipp FM News, CEO of ALONE, Seán Moynihan says they’ve been doing as much as they can independently up to now:

“Now we’ve moved to the phase where for the last week we’ve been providing practical support: help with food, medication and heating.

“And it’s great now that every local council has launched a community forum. And what will happen now is that the calls that we get for practical supports will go to them, but where people need medical, emotional or ongoing supports we’ll support them.

“Between that, the partnerships of all the government departments, and the partnerships now at local level, will give people all the support they need.”