German retailer Aldi is recruiting additional staff for its Tipperary stores.

The 18 new Store Assistant posts will be across the eight outlets in the Premier County.

Nationally Aldi say they plan on taking on 550 new staff across their 140 stores this year.





The news comes as the retailer became the first in Ireland to introduce the €12.30 per hour Living Wage rate.

It’s being rolled out to staff from February 1st.