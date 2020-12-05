‘Alan Campbell can deal with Cillian O’Connor’ – Liam Kearns on Mayo matchups

In less than 24 hours, the Tipperary senior football team will take to the field in the All-Ireland semi-final.

David Power’s men play Mayo in Croke Park at half-past-three Sunday afternoon.

Opponents Mayo are coming into the game after beating Galway in the Connacht decider.





Former Tipperary manager Liam Kearns has singled out Cillian O’Connor and Aidan O’Shea as key players Tipp must contain:

“If it’s a 50/50 ball going in between Alan Campbell and Cillian O’Connor, I’d fancy Alan Campbell all day long but O’Connor is a good finisher and if there’s players coming through and drawing Alan out and popping it over his head into Cillian O’Connor, he will finish.

“He’s doing pretty well at the moment (O’Connor) but I think Alan can deal with Cillian O’Connor.

“If Aidan O’Shea is on the edge of the square, It’s important Jimmy (Feehan) doesn’t get into a physical battle with him because you saaw the Galway full-back Sean Andy Kelly get into a physical battle with him and Aidan O’Shea destroyed him.”

