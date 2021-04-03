Aishling Moloney commits to camogie and football again for 2021

2020 All-Star footballer Aishling Moloney is committing to both codes with Tipperary again this year.

The Cahir native was a part of Bill Mullaney’s camogie squad last year, along with the footballers.

However, an untimely injury and a suspension meant reduced game time in the camogie championship in 2020.





Speaking to Tipp FM, Aishling is looking forward to competing on both fronts again this year:

“Yeah that’s the plan going ahead for this year, hopefully all going well.

“I suppose last year with camogie, I really enjoyed it, I ended up getting injured and stuff so I probably didn’t get a run that I thought I would have.

“It was an opportunity coming at me with Bill asking me would I be interested in coming back this year again so I couldn’t turn down the opportunity so I’m delighted to be back in with them again and give it a second go.”