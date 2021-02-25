Aherlow Ladies Gaelic Football club to take part in mental health initiative

Aherlow Ladies Football club have been chosen as one of 25 clubs to participate in a national mental health initiative.

The west Tipp club are the county’s representative in Lidl’s new ‘One Good Club’ mental health awareness programme which begins next Monday, March 1st.

The initiative is a five-step programme for local clubs to work with their young players, and has been developed by the LGFA alongside mental health organisation, Jigsaw.





It offers clubs the opportunity to support all members and engage in activities that can promote their health and wellbeing.