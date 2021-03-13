Ahearn: Local residential care provider sees 130% insurance hike

Nursing homes in Tipperary and across the country could be facing into massive insurance hikes over the coming months.

Fine Gael Senator Garret Ahearn raised concerns about the possibility in the Upper House yesterday.

He cited the case of one local residential care provider he had been speaking to recently:





“They were quoted an increase of 130% on last year’s premium.

“Last year they paid €30,000 insurance for their premise and this year they are quoted at €70,000.

“They now have to take out a loan to pay for their insurance costs.

“This is a residential care centre that has no covid outbreak in the last year and has had no claims in the 20 years that it’s been working.”

“So we can imagine what it’s going to be like for all the residential care centres that have had covid outbreaks, that have had claims in previous years.

“We’ve seen before what spiraling costs in insurance has done to other sectors in our society in the last number of years.

“I really think we need to get on top of this as quickly as possible and if we could have the minister to come in as a matter of urgency to outline how this is going to be rectified because a 130% increase on any business, but particularly residential care centres, isn’t acceptable.”