Advice for those travelling to Tipp/Clare game

All roads lead to Semple Stadium tomorrow, but Gardai are warning hurling fans to park in one of the 16 designated car parks around Thurles.

The advice to people is not to park on footpaths and yellow lines as parking tickets will be issued to those not in compliance.

They’re also warning that vehicles can be towed, and won’t be released until a fine of €125 is paid.





Roads around the stadium will be cordoned off to traffic by Gardaí from around 10am – with warnings that vehicles won’t gain access without passes.

Sgt Michael Murphy from Thurles Garda Station has information on where people travelling to the game can park.