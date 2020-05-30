9 more Covid-19 related deaths in the Republic – No additional cases in Tipperary

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a total of 9 people with COVID-19 have died.
There have now been a total 1,651* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight Friday 29 May the HPSC has been notified of 59 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 24,929 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. Tipperary has no additional cases, the figure is at 527 after one case, previously registered in the county, was determined to be from elsewhere.
The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.
Cases as on Thursday 28 May
Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Thursday 28 May (24,870 cases), reveals:
- 57% are female and 43% are male
- the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years
- 3,279 cases (13%) have been hospitalised
- of those hospitalised, 408 cases have been admitted to ICU
- 7,955 cases are associated with healthcare workers
- Dublin has the highest number of cases at 12,031 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,472 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,416 cases (6%)
- of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 39%, close contact accounts for 58%, travel abroad accounts for 2%
*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 3 deaths. The figure of 1,651 deaths reflects this.
Hospital statistics
|Total number of cases
|24,870
|Total number hospitalised
|3,279
|Total number admitted to ICU
|408
|Total number of deaths
|1,388
|Total number of healthcare workers
|7,955
|Number clusters notified
|861
|Cases associated with clusters
|9,916
|Median age
|48
*All statistics measured at midnight on Thursday 28 May.
Gender of patients
|Gender
|Number of cases
|% of total
|Female
|14,235
|57.24
|Male
|10,601
|42.63
|Unknown
|34
|0.14
|Total
|24,870
*All statistics measured at midnight on Thursday 28 May.
Age range affected
|Age range
|Number of cases
|% of total
|0 – 1
|46
|0.2
|1 – 4
|107
|0.4
|5 – 14
|307
|1.2
|15 – 24
|1822
|7.3
|25 – 34
|4177
|16.8
|35 – 44
|4373
|17.6
|45 – 54
|4471
|18
|55 – 64
|3195
|12.9
|65 – 74
|1768
|7.1
|75 – 84
|2257
|9.1
|85+
|2324
|9.3
|Unknown
|23
|0.1
*All statistics measured at midnight on Thursday 28 May.
How COVID-19 is spreading
|Community transmission
|40%
|Close contact with confirmed case
|58%
|Travel abroad
|2%
*All statistics measured at midnight on Thursday 28 May.
Note:
In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.
In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as close contact.
Hospitalised cases by age group
|Age range
|Number of cases
|% of total
|0 – 4
|19
|0.6
|5 – 14
|17
|0.5
|15 – 24
|72
|2.2
|25 – 34
|197
|6
|35 – 44
|255
|7.8
|45 – 54
|439
|13.4
|55 – 64
|480
|14.6
|65 – 74
|572
|17.4
|75 – 84
|748
|22.8
|85+
|477
|14.6
|Unknown
|3
|0.1
*All statistics measured at midnight on Thursday 28 May.
Cases by county
Note: The Health Protection Surveillance Centre have advised that in the process of validating data and reviewing addresses, cases may be reassigned to another county.
|County
|Number of cases
|% of total
|Carlow
|158
|0.6
|Cavan
|833
|3.4
|Clare
|323
|1.3
|Cork
|1472
|5.9
|Donegal
|477
|1.9
|Dublin
|12031
|48.4
|Galway
|476
|1.9
|Kerry
|308
|1.2
|Kildare
|1416
|5.7
|Kilkenny
|337
|1.4
|Laois
|258
|1
|Leitrim
|83
|0.3
|Limerick
|628
|2.5
|Longford
|281
|1.1
|Louth
|763
|3.1
|Mayo
|571
|2.3
|Meath
|795
|3.2
|Monaghan
|507
|2
|Offaly
|478
|1.9
|Roscommon
|321
|1.3
|Sligo
|129
|0.5
|Tipperary
|527
|2.1
|Waterford
|152
|0.6
|Westmeath
|667
|2.7
|Wexford
|216
|0.9
|Wicklow
|663
|2.7
*All statistics measured at midnight on Thursday 28 May.