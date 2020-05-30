9 more Covid-19 related deaths in the Republic – No additional cases in Tipperary

Jamie O'Flaherty
Photo from Pixabay

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a total of 9 people with COVID-19 have died.

There have now been a total 1,651* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Friday 29 May the HPSC has been notified of 59 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 24,929 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. Tipperary has no additional cases, the figure is at 527 after one case, previously registered in the county, was determined to be from elsewhere.


The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Cases as on Thursday 28 May

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Thursday 28 May (24,870 cases), reveals:

  • 57% are female and 43% are male
  • the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years
  • 3,279 cases (13%) have been hospitalised
  • of those hospitalised, 408 cases have been admitted to ICU
  • 7,955 cases are associated with healthcare workers
  • Dublin has the highest number of cases at 12,031 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,472 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,416 cases (6%)
  • of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 39%, close contact accounts for 58%, travel abroad accounts for 2%

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 3 deaths. The figure of 1,651 deaths reflects this.

Hospital statistics

Total number of cases 24,870
Total number hospitalised 3,279
Total number admitted to ICU 408
Total number of deaths 1,388
Total number of healthcare workers 7,955
Number clusters notified 861
Cases associated with clusters 9,916
Median age 48

*All statistics measured at midnight on Thursday 28 May.

Gender of patients

Gender Number of cases % of total
Female 14,235 57.24
Male 10,601 42.63
Unknown 34 0.14
Total 24,870

*All statistics measured at midnight on Thursday 28 May.

Age range affected

Age range Number of cases % of total
0 – 1 46 0.2
1 – 4 107 0.4
5 – 14 307 1.2
15 – 24 1822 7.3
25 – 34 4177 16.8
35 – 44 4373 17.6
45 – 54 4471 18
55 – 64 3195 12.9
65 – 74 1768 7.1
75 – 84 2257 9.1
85+ 2324 9.3
Unknown 23 0.1

*All statistics measured at midnight on Thursday 28 May.

How COVID-19 is spreading

Community transmission 40%
Close contact with confirmed case 58%
Travel abroad 2%

*All statistics measured at midnight on Thursday 28 May.

Note:

In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.

In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as close contact.

Hospitalised cases by age group

Age range Number of cases % of total
0 – 4 19 0.6
5 – 14 17 0.5
15 – 24 72 2.2
25 – 34 197 6
35 – 44 255 7.8
45 – 54 439 13.4
55 – 64 480 14.6
65 – 74 572 17.4
75 – 84 748 22.8
85+ 477 14.6
Unknown 3 0.1

*All statistics measured at midnight on Thursday 28 May.

Cases by county

Note: The Health Protection Surveillance Centre have advised that in the process of validating data and reviewing addresses, cases may be reassigned to another county.

County Number of cases % of total
Carlow 158 0.6
Cavan 833 3.4
Clare 323 1.3
Cork 1472 5.9
Donegal 477 1.9
Dublin 12031 48.4
Galway 476 1.9
Kerry 308 1.2
Kildare 1416 5.7
Kilkenny 337 1.4
Laois 258 1
Leitrim 83 0.3
Limerick 628 2.5
Longford 281 1.1
Louth 763 3.1
Mayo 571 2.3
Meath 795 3.2
Monaghan 507 2
Offaly 478 1.9
Roscommon 321 1.3
Sligo 129 0.5
Tipperary 527 2.1
Waterford 152 0.6
Westmeath 667 2.7
Wexford 216 0.9
Wicklow 663 2.7

*All statistics measured at midnight on Thursday 28 May.