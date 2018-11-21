76 private water supplies in Tipp not monitored for E. coli in 2017

E.Coli was found in 51 private water supplies serving commercial buildings like hotels, creches and nursing homes last year.

That’s according to the Environmental Protection Agency which found private wells are poorer than public supplies and could pose a serious public health risk.

Tipperary has 39 private group schemes, as well as 122 small private supplies serving more than 3300 people, with 1 boil water notice currently in place.





76 private supplies were not monitored for E. coli in the county in 2017.

The EPA says many private wells don’t get tested properly because they aren’t registered with local authorities.

Emer Cooney is a drinking water inspector with the EPA, she says some wells may not have been constructed properly: