57 clusters of COVID-19 now reported in nursing homes

There are 57 clusters of Covid-19 cases at nursing homes across the country.

Latest figures from the HPSC show three of those are in the mid-west – taking in North Tipperary, Clare and Limerick, while there’s one nursing home cluster in the south-east region, which includes South Tipperary.

Elsewhere in the south-east, two clusters have also been noted in hospitals, one in a community hospital or long stay unit, and two in workplaces.





A cluster is defined as three or more cases in a specific location.