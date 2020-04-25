52 more covid-19 patients have died – Tipperary now has 345 confirmed cases.

52 more covid-19 patients have died and another 377 people have tested positive.

It means the number of confirmed cases in Ireland now stands at over 18 and a half thousand — with over a thousand deaths.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a total of 52 people with COVID-19 have died, of which 42 were laboratory confirmed.

There have now been a total of 1,063* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 1pm Saturday 25 April, the HPSC has been notified of 377 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 18,561 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. Tipperary has 345 confirmed cases.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Thursday 23 April (17,975 cases), reveals:

57% are female and 43% are male

the median age of confirmed cases is 49 years

2,536 cases (14%) have been hospitalised

of those hospitalised, 344 cases have been admitted to ICU

4,847 cases are associated with healthcare workers

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 9,010 (50% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,103 cases (6%)

of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 48%, close contact accounts for 48%, travel abroad accounts for 4%

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 3 deaths. The figure of 1,063 deaths reflects this.

Hospital statistics

Total number of cases 17,975 Total number hospitalised 2,536 Total number admitted to ICU 344 Total number of deaths 859 Total number of healthcare workers 4,847 Number clusters notified 567 Cases associated with clusters 4,979 Median age 49

Gender of patients

Gender Number % of Total Female 10,261 57.1 Male 7,656 42.6 Unknown 58 0.3 Total 17,975

Age range affected

Age Group Number % of Total <1 30 0.2 1 – 4 63 0.4 5 – 14 181 1 15 – 24 1,161 6.5 25 – 34 2,904 16.2 35 – 44 3,119 17.4 45 – 54 3,346 18.6 55 – 64 2,462 13.7 65+ 4,685 26.1 Unknown 24 0.1

How COVID-19 is spreading

Community transmission 63.4% Close contact with confirmed case 32.9% Travel Abroad 3.7%

In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.

In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as local transmission.

Hospitalised cases by age group

Age range Number of cases Percentage of total <5 14 0.6 5 – 14 8 0.3 15 – 24 53 2.1 25 – 34 157 6.2 35 – 44 216 8.5 45 – 54 345 13.6 55 – 64 385 15.2 65+ 1028 40.5 Unknown 330 13

Cases by county

Carlow 88 0.5% Cavan 536 3% Clare 207 1.2% Cork 1103 6.1% Donegal 437 2.4% Dublin 9010 50.1% Galway 332 1.8% Kerry 276 1.5% Kildare 1003 5.6% Kilkenny 229 1.3% Laois 204 1.1% Leitrim 62 0.3% Limerick 441 2.5% Longford 113 0.6% Louth 590 3.3% Mayo 395 2.2% Meath 578 3.2% Monaghan 327 1.8% Offaly 222 1.2% Roscommon 114 0.6% Sligo 104 0.6% Tipperary 345 1.9% Waterford 129 0.7% Westmeath 421 2.3% Wexford 151 0.8% Wicklow 558 3.1%

≤ means ‘less than or equal to’.