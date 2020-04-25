52 more covid-19 patients have died – Tipperary now has 345 confirmed cases.

52 more covid-19 patients have died and another 377 people have tested positive.
It means the number of confirmed cases in Ireland now stands at over 18 and a half thousand — with over a thousand deaths.
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre released the following statement;
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a total of 52 people with COVID-19 have died, of which 42 were laboratory confirmed.
There have now been a total of 1,063* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of 1pm Saturday 25 April, the HPSC has been notified of 377 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 18,561 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. Tipperary has 345 confirmed cases.
The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.
Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Thursday 23 April (17,975 cases), reveals:
- 57% are female and 43% are male
- the median age of confirmed cases is 49 years
- 2,536 cases (14%) have been hospitalised
- of those hospitalised, 344 cases have been admitted to ICU
- 4,847 cases are associated with healthcare workers
- Dublin has the highest number of cases at 9,010 (50% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,103 cases (6%)
- of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 48%, close contact accounts for 48%, travel abroad accounts for 4%
*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 3 deaths. The figure of 1,063 deaths reflects this.
Hospital statistics
|Total number of cases
|17,975
|Total number hospitalised
|2,536
|Total number admitted to ICU
|344
|Total number of deaths
|859
|Total number of healthcare workers
|4,847
|Number clusters notified
|567
|Cases associated with clusters
|4,979
|Median age
|49
*All statistics measured at midnight on Thursday 23 April 2020.
Gender of patients
|Gender
|Number
|% of Total
|Female
|10,261
|57.1
|Male
|7,656
|42.6
|Unknown
|58
|0.3
|Total
|17,975
*All statistics measured at midnight on Thursday 23 April 2020.
Age range affected
|Age Group
|Number
|% of Total
|<1
|30
|0.2
|1 – 4
|63
|0.4
|5 – 14
|181
|1
|15 – 24
|1,161
|6.5
|25 – 34
|2,904
|16.2
|35 – 44
|3,119
|17.4
|45 – 54
|3,346
|18.6
|55 – 64
|2,462
|13.7
|65+
|4,685
|26.1
|Unknown
|24
|0.1
*All statistics measured at midnight on Thursday 23 April 2020.
How COVID-19 is spreading
|Community transmission
|63.4%
|Close contact with confirmed case
|32.9%
|Travel Abroad
|3.7%
*All statistics measured at midnight on Thursday 23 April 2020.
Note:
In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.
In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as local transmission.
Hospitalised cases by age group
|Age range
|Number of cases
|Percentage of total
|<5
|14
|0.6
|5 – 14
|8
|0.3
|15 – 24
|53
|2.1
|25 – 34
|157
|6.2
|35 – 44
|216
|8.5
|45 – 54
|345
|13.6
|55 – 64
|385
|15.2
|65+
|1028
|40.5
|Unknown
|330
|13
*All statistics measured at midnight on Thursday 23 April 2020.
Cases by county
|Carlow
|88
|0.5%
|Cavan
|536
|3%
|Clare
|207
|1.2%
|Cork
|1103
|6.1%
|Donegal
|437
|2.4%
|Dublin
|9010
|50.1%
|Galway
|332
|1.8%
|Kerry
|276
|1.5%
|Kildare
|1003
|5.6%
|Kilkenny
|229
|1.3%
|Laois
|204
|1.1%
|Leitrim
|62
|0.3%
|Limerick
|441
|2.5%
|Longford
|113
|0.6%
|Louth
|590
|3.3%
|Mayo
|395
|2.2%
|Meath
|578
|3.2%
|Monaghan
|327
|1.8%
|Offaly
|222
|1.2%
|Roscommon
|114
|0.6%
|Sligo
|104
|0.6%
|Tipperary
|345
|1.9%
|Waterford
|129
|0.7%
|Westmeath
|421
|2.3%
|Wexford
|151
|0.8%
|Wicklow
|558
|3.1%
*All statistics measured at midnight on Thursday 23 April 2020.
≤ means ‘less than or equal to’.