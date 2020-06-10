5 more Covid-19 deaths in Ireland – 19 more cases

Five more people with COVID-19 have died in the Republic.There have now been a total 1,695* COVID-19 related deaths here. (*validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 death. The figure of 1,695 deaths reflects this.)
As of midnight Tuesday 9 June the HPSC say they were notified of 19 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 25,231 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. 540 in Tipperary. (validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 3 confirmed cases. The figure of 25,231 confirmed cases reflects this.)
The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.
There is currently a total of 102 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in hospital. Of these, 29 cases are currently in ICU.
Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “The National Public Health Emergency Team will meet again tomorrow (Thursday 11 June) to review Ireland’s ongoing response and preparedness to COVID-19. NPHET will also review updated World Health Organization guidance on face coverings and consider communications regarding appropriate use of face coverings in community settings.”
Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “Our recovery rate is now at 92%. While it is very welcome that the vast majority of people who contracted COVID-19 have recovered from the acute phase of their illness, there are many who continue to experience longer term effects including fatigue and decreased exercise capacity. Avoid contracting this new and unpredictable disease by following public health advice – regular hand washing, physical distancing and cough/sneeze etiquette.”
Cases as on Monday 8 June
The data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Monday 8 June (25,212 cases), reveals:
- 57% are female and 43% are male
- the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years
- 3,321 cases (13%) have been hospitalised
- of those hospitalised, 411 cases have been admitted to ICU
- 8,099 cases are associated with healthcare workers
- Dublin has the highest number of cases at 12,163 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,531 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,424 cases (6%)
- of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 38%, close contact accounts for 60%, travel abroad accounts for 2%
Hospital statistics
|Total number of cases
|25,212
|Total number hospitalised
|3,321
|Total number admitted to ICU
|411
|Total number of deaths
|1,433
|Total number of healthcare workers
|8,099
|Number clusters notified
|887
|Cases associated with clusters
|10,281
|Median age
|48
*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 8 June.
Gender of patients
|Gender
|Number of cases
|% of total
|Female
|14,409
|57
|Male
|10,771
|43
|Unknown
|32
|Total
|25,212
*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 8 June.
Age range affected
|Age range
|Number of cases
|% of total
|0 – 4
|161
|0.64
|5 – 14
|320
|1.27
|15 – 24
|1861
|7.38
|25 – 34
|4223
|16.75
|35 – 44
|4438
|17.6
|45 – 54
|4535
|17.99
|55 – 64
|3232
|12.82
|65 – 74
|1794
|7.12
|75 – 84
|2278
|9.04
|85+
|2347
|9.31
|Unknown
|23
|0.09
*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 8 June.
How COVID-19 is spreading
|Community transmission
|38%
|Close contact with confirmed case
|60%
|Travel abroad
|2%
*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 8 June.
Note:
In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.
In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as close contact.
Hospitalised cases by age group
|Age range
|Number of cases
|% of total
|0 – 4
|20
|0.6
|5 – 14
|17
|0.54
|15 – 24
|71
|2.16
|25 – 34
|198
|5.97
|35 – 44
|260
|7.81
|45 – 54
|445
|13.36
|55 – 64
|489
|14.71
|65 – 74
|579
|17.44
|75 – 84
|754
|22.79
|85+
|486
|14.56
|Unknown
|2
|0.06
*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 8 June.
Cases by county
Note: The Health Protection Surveillance Centre have advised that in the process of validating data and reviewing addresses, cases may be reassigned to another county.
|County
|Number of cases
|% of total
|Carlow
|168
|0.67
|Cavan
|858
|3.4
|Clare
|368
|1.46
|Cork
|1531
|6.07
|Donegal
|470
|1.86
|Dublin
|12163
|48.24
|Galway
|483
|1.92
|Kerry
|308
|1.22
|Kildare
|1424
|5.65
|Kilkenny
|345
|1.37
|Laois
|262
|1.04
|Leitrim
|84
|0.33
|Limerick
|583
|2.31
|Longford
|285
|1.13
|Louth
|778
|3.09
|Mayo
|570
|2.26
|Meath
|804
|3.19
|Monaghan
|531
|2.11
|Offaly
|480
|1.9
|Roscommon
|338
|1.34
|Sligo
|128
|0.51
|Tipperary
|540
|2.14
|Waterford
|154
|0.61
|Westmeath
|671
|2.66
|Wexford
|216
|0.86
|Wicklow
|670
|2.66
*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 8 June.