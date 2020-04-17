44 more Covid-19 related deaths in the Republic – 270 people have contracted the virus in Tipperary

44 more people have died after contracting Covid-19 in the Republic.
The death toll across the country now stands at 530.
In the past 24 hours, 702 new cases have been detected, including 112 from swabs sent to German labs.
The total number of positive tests now stands at 13,980. There are 270 confirmed cases in Tipperary.
- 33 deaths located in the east, 3 in the north west, 3 in the south and 5 in the west of the country
- the deaths included 19 females and 25 males
- the median age of today’s reported deaths is 84
- 25 people were reported as having underlying health conditions
A summary of all 530 deaths provided by the HPSC shows that:
- 308 (58%) of those who died were male, 222 (42%) were female
- the age range is 23 – 105 years
- the median age of those who died is 83
- 316 of these cases were admitted to hospital with 45 admitted to ICU
As of 11.15am Friday 17 April, the HPSC has been notified of the following cases:
- an additional 597 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported by Irish laboratories
- an additional 112 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported by a laboratory in Germany
With the latest figures from Germany included, there are now a total of 13,980 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.
The National Public Health Emergency Team met today (Friday 17 April) to continue its ongoing review of Ireland’s response to COVID-19.
Decisions from this meeting include:
- to expand testing capacity to 100,000 tests per week operating on a seven-day week basis for a minimum of six months
- over the course of the next 7 to 10 days, testing of staff and residents in all Long-Term Residential Care (LTRC) facilities to be prioritised
- a census of mortality across all LTRC facilities to be carried out this weekend to cover all deaths, COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 since 1 January 2020, regardless of where the death occurred
Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said:
Dr Colm Henry, Chief Clinical Officer, HSE, said:
Cases as of Wednesday 15 April 2020
The data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Wednesday, 15 April (13,012 cases) reveals:
- 44% are male and 55% are female, with 436 clusters involving 2,723 cases
- the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years
- 2,082 cases (16%) have been hospitalised
- of those hospitalised, 294 cases have been admitted to ICU
- 3,347 cases are associated with healthcare workers
- Dublin has the highest number of cases at 6,567 (51% of all cases) followed by Cork with 945 cases (7%)
- of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 53%, close contact accounts for 42%, travel abroad accounts for 5%
Hospital statistics
|Total number of cases
|13012
|Total number hospitalised
|2082
|Total number admitted to ICU
|194
|Total number of deaths
|521
|Total number of healthcare workers
|2723
|Number clusters notified
|436
|Cases associated with clusters
|2723
|Median age
|48
*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 15 April.
Gender of patients
|Gender
|Number
|% of Total
|Female
|7117
|54.6
|Male
|5773
|44.4
|Unknown
|122
|0.9
|Total
|13012
*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 15 April.
Age range affected
|Age Group
|Number
|% of Total
|<1
|27
|0.2
|1 – 4
|44
|0.3
|5 – 14
|136
|1
|15 – 24
|846
|6.5
|25 – 34
|2231
|17.1
6|35 – 44|2415|18.6|
|45 – 54
|19.2
|55 – 64
|1806
|14.5
|65+
|273
|22
|Unknown
|20
|0.2
*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 15 April.
How COVID-19 is spreading
|Community transmission
|52%
|Close contact with confirmed case
|42%
|Travel Abroad
|6%
*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 15 April.
Note:
In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.
In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as local transmission.
Hospitalised cases by age group
|Age range
|Number of cases
|Percentage of total
|<5
|13
|0.6
|5 – 14
|5
|0.2
|15 – 24
|44
|2.1
|25 – 34
|134
|6.4
|35 – 44
|168
|8.1
|45 – 54
|304
|14.6
|55 – 64
|318
|15.3
|65+
|1094
|52.5
|Unknown
|2
|0.1
*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 15 April.
Cases by county
|Carlow
|59
|0.5%
|Cavan
|345
|2.7%
|Clare
|136
|1%
|Cork
|945
|7.3%
|Donegal
|352
|2.7%
|Dublin
|6567
|50.5%
|Galway
|266
|2.%
|Kerry
|254
|2%
|Kildare
|621
|4.8%
|Kilkenny
|179
|1.4%
|Laois
|139
|1.1%
|Leitrim
|46
|0.4%
|Limerick
|343
|2.6%
|Longford
|79
|0.6%
|Louth
|384
|3%
|Mayo
|259
|2%
|Meath
|421
|3.2%
|Monaghan
|166
|1.3%
|Offaly
|171
|1.3%
|Roscommon
|61
|0.5%
|Sligo
|69
|0.5%
|Tipperary
|270
|2.1%
|Waterford
|102
|0.8%
|Westmeath
|318
|2.4%
|Wexford
|76
|0.6%
|Wicklow
|384
|3%
*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 15 April.
≤ means ‘less than or equal to’.