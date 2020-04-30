43 more Covid-19 related deaths in the Republic – 359 new cases have been identified in the past 24 hours

Another 43 people with Covid-19 in the Republic have lost their lives.

1,232 people have now died from the disease in this country since the outbreak began.

359 new cases have been identified in the past 24 hours, with the total now standing at 20,612. Tipperary now has 415 confirmed cases.





The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “The latest report of COVID-19 cases in healthcare workers reveals that 34% of cases relate to nurses, healthcare assistants amount to 24% and cases among doctors is at 7%.

“Since the pandemic began in Ireland 72 nurses, 40 healthcare assistants, 22 doctors and 45 other allied healthcare workers have been hospitalised with COVID-19.”

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “Healthcare workers place themselves at risk everyday during this pandemic. Supporting them and doing everything possible to protect them in their work is a priority not just for NPHET and the HSE, but society at large. The willingness of people to stay home and follow public health advice has been instrumental in this effort.”

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said: “To understand the importance of our next steps we should look back to the pattern of the epidemic at the beginning of March. Within 10 days we went from 50 people in ICU to 140 people in ICU. Currently, there are 106 patients in ICU. If a similar surge occurred on top of our current ICU figure, we would find it very difficult to manage the treatment of patients. This reflects the sensitivity required in relaxing restrictions.”

Cases as of Tuesday 28 April 2020

The data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Tuesday 28th April (20,111 cases), reveals:

58% are female and 42% are male

the median age of confirmed cases is 49 years

2,706 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

of those hospitalised, 360 cases have been admitted to ICU

5,684 cases are associated with healthcare workers

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 9,967 (50% of all cases) followed by Kildare with 1,193 cases (6%) and then Cork with 1,146 cases (6%)

of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 63%, close contact accounts for 33%, travel abroad accounts for 3%

Hospital statistics

Total number of cases 20,111 Total number hospitalised 2,709 Total number admitted to ICU 360 Total number of deaths 995 Total number of healthcare workers 5,684 Number clusters notified 630 Cases associated with clusters 5,684 Median age 49

*All statistics measured at midnight on Tuesday 28 April.

Gender of patients

Gender Number % of Total Female 11,625 57.8 Male 8,427 41.9 Unknown 59 0.3 Total 21,111

Age range affected

Age Group Number % of Total <1 34 0.2 1 – 4 65 0.3 5 – 14 201 1 15 – 24 1,323 6.6 25 – 34 3,201 15.9 35 – 44 3,438 17.1 45 – 54 3,698 18.4 55 – 64 2,665 13.3 65+ 5,460 27.1 Unknown 26 0.1

How COVID-19 is spreading

Community transmission 64% Close contact with confirmed case 33% Travel Abroad 3%

Note:

In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.

In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as local transmission.

Hospitalised cases by age group

Age range Number of cases Percentage of total <5 15 0.6 5 – 14 8 0.3 15 – 24 55 2 25 – 34 170 6.3 35 – 44 231 8.5 45 – 54 360 13.3 55 – 64 406 15 65+ 1459 53.9 Unknown 2 0.1

Cases by county

Carlow 95 0.5% Cavan 634 3.2% Clare 232 1.2% Cork 1146 5.7% Donegal 456 2.3% Dublin 9967 49.6% Galway 355 1.8% Kerry 292 1.5% Kildare 1193 5.9% Kilkenny 242 1.2% Laois 218 1.1% Leitrim 68 0.3% Limerick 535 2.7% Longford 146 0.7% Louth 655 3.3% Mayo 483 2.4% Meath 671 3.3% Monaghan 393 2% Offaly 282 1.4% Roscommon 150 0.7% Sligo 116 0.6% Tipperary 415 2.1% Waterford 137 0.7% Westmeath 474 2.4% Wexford 167 0.8% Wicklow 589 2.9%

