41 more Covid-19 related deaths in the Republic – Tipperary now has 283 confirmed coronavirus cases

The COVID-19 death toll in the Republic now stands at 571 after a further 41 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours.
There are now 14,758 confirmed cases after 778 more were announced this evening. Tipperary has 283 confirmed cases.
- 35 deaths located in the east, 2 in the north west and 4 in the west of the country
- the deaths included 23 females and 18 males
- the median age of today’s reported deaths is 83
- 35 people were reported as having underlying health conditions
A summary of all 571 deaths provided by the HPSC shows that:
- 326 (57%) of those who died were male, 245 (43%) were female
- the age range is 23 – 105 years
- the median age of those who died is 83
- 330 of these cases were admitted to hospital with 46 admitted to ICU
As of 11.15am Saturday 18 April, the HPSC has been notified of the following cases:
- an additional 630 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported by Irish laboratories
- an additional 148 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported by a laboratory in Germany
Cases as of Thursday 16 April
The data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Thursday 16 April (13,746 cases) reveals:
- 44% are male and 55% are female, with 454 clusters involving 2,964 cases
- the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years
- 2,168 cases (16%) have been hospitalised
- of those hospitalised, 296 cases have been admitted to ICU
- 3,573 cases are associated with healthcare workers
- Dublin has the highest number of cases at 6,934 (50% of all cases) followed by Cork with 979 cases (7%)
- of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 52%, close contact accounts for 43%, travel abroad accounts for 5%
Hospital statistics
|Total number of cases
|13746
|Total number hospitalised
|2168
|Total number admitted to ICU
|296
|Total number of deaths
|566
|Total number of healthcare workers
|3573
|Number clusters notified
|454
|Cases associated with clusters
|2964
|Median age
|48
*All statistics measured at midnight on Thursday 16 April.
Gender of patients
|Gender
|Number
|% of Total
|Female
|7568
|55.1
|Male
|6048
|44
|Unknown
|130
|0.9
|Total
|13746
*All statistics measured at midnight on Thursday 16 April.
Age range affected
|Age Group
|Number
|% of Total
|<1
|28
|0.2
|1 – 4
|48
|0.3
|5 – 14
|142
|1
|15 – 24
|892
|6.5
|25 – 34
|2329
|16.9
6|35 – 44|2522|18.3|
|45 – 54
|2659
|19.3
|55 – 64
|2010
|14.6
|65+
|3094
|22.5
|Unknown
|22
|0.2
*All statistics measured at midnight on Thursday 16 April.
How COVID-19 is spreading
|Community transmission
|52%
|Close contact with confirmed case
|43%
|Travel Abroad
|5%
*All statistics measured at midnight on Thursday 16 April.
Note:
In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.
In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as local transmission.
Hospitalised cases by age group
|Age range
|Number of cases
|Percentage of total
|<5
|13
|0.6
|5 – 14
|6
|0.3
|15 – 24
|47
|2.2
|25 – 34
|135
|6.2
|35 – 44
|177
|8.2
|45 – 54
|314
|14.5
|55 – 64
|330
|15.2
|65+
|1144
|52.8
|Unknown
|2
|0.1
*All statistics measured at midnight on Thursday 16 April.
Cases by county
|Carlow
|69
|0.5%
|Cavan
|353
|2.6%
|Clare
|151
|1.1%
|Cork
|979
|7.1%
|Donegal
|369
|2.7%
|Dublin
|6934
|50.4%
|Galway
|273
|2%
|Kerry
|256
|1.9%
|Kildare
|684
|5%
|Kilkenny
|188
|1.4%
|Laois
|147
|1.1%
|Leitrim
|46
|0.3%
|Limerick
|382
|2.8%
|Longford
|83
|0.6%
|Louth
|406
|3%
|Mayo
|273
|2%
|Meath
|461
|3.4%
|Monaghan
|170
|1.2%
|Offaly
|177
|1.3%
|Roscommon
|74
|0.5%
|Sligo
|70
|0.5%
|Tipperary
|283
|2.1%
|Waterford
|110
|0.8%
|Westmeath
|332
|2.4%
|Wexford
|85
|0.6%
|Wicklow
|391
|3%
*All statistics measured at midnight on Thursday 16 April.
≤ means ‘less than or equal to’.