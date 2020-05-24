4 more people with coronavirus have died – No additional cases recorded in Tipperary

4 more people with coronavirus have died, one of the lowest figures, after 13 covid-19 related deaths yesterday. The National Public Health Emergency Team says there are 57 new confirmed cases, none of which are in Tipperary.
The death toll has reached 1,608 and the total number of people infected with the virus is 24,639.
Data as of midnight on Friday, shows 7,819 cases are associated with healthcare workers.
Community transmission accounts for 59 per cent of cases, close contact makes up 38 per cent and travel abroad accounts for 3 per cent.
The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.
Cases as on Friday, 22 May 2020
The data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Friday 22 May (24,569 cases), reveals:
- 57% are female and 43% are male
- the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years
- 3,222 cases (13%) have been hospitalised
- of those hospitalised, 394 cases have been admitted to ICU
- 7,819 cases are associated with healthcare workers
- Dublin has the highest number of cases at 11,873 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,428 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,392 cases (6%)
- of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 59%, close contact accounts for 38%, travel abroad accounts for 3%
Hospital statistics
|Total number of cases
|24,569
|Total number hospitalised
|3,222
|Total number admitted to ICU
|394
|Total number of deaths
|1,343
|Total number of healthcare workers
|7,819
|Number clusters notified
|844
|Cases associated with clusters
|9,509
|Median age
|48
*All statistics measured at midnight on Friday 22 May.
Gender of patients
|Gender
|Number of cases
|% of total
|Female
|14,064
|57.2
|Male
|10,468
|42.6
|Unknown
|37
|0.2
|Total
|24,569
*All statistics measured at midnight on Friday 22 May.
Age range affected
|Age range
|Number of cases
|% of total
|0 – 1
|44
|0.2
|1 – 4
|101
|0.4
|5 – 14
|291
|1.2
|15 – 24
|1792
|7.3
|25 – 34
|4135
|16.8
|35 – 44
|4326
|17.6
|45 – 54
|4415
|18
|55 – 64
|3158
|12.9
|65 – 74
|1753
|7.1
|75 – 84
|2224
|9.1
|85+
|2306
|9.4
|Unknown
|24
|0.1
*All statistics measured at midnight on Friday 22 May.
How COVID-19 is spreading
|Community transmission
|59%
|Close contact with confirmed case
|38%
|Travel abroad
|3%
*All statistics measured at midnight on Friday 22 May.
Note:
In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.
In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as close contact.
Hospitalised cases by age group
|Age range
|Number of cases
|% of total
|0 – 4
|19
|0.6
|5 – 14
|17
|0.5
|15 – 24
|71
|2.2
|25 – 34
|193
|6
|35 – 44
|248
|7.7
|45 – 54
|430
|13.3
|55 – 64
|478
|14.8
|65 – 74
|563
|17.5
|75 – 84
|726
|22.5
|85+
|474
|14.7
|Unknown
|3
|0.1
*All statistics measured at midnight on Friday 22 May.
Cases by county
Note: The Health Protection Surveillance Centre have advised that in the process of validating data and reviewing addresses, cases may be reassigned to another county.
|County
|Number of cases
|% of total
|Carlow
|152
|0.6
|Cavan
|824
|3.4
|Clare
|321
|1.3
|Cork
|1428
|5.8
|Donegal
|478
|1.9
|Dublin
|11873
|48.3
|Galway
|458
|1.9
|Kerry
|308
|1.3
|Kildare
|1392
|5.7
|Kilkenny
|334
|1.4
|Laois
|256
|1
|Leitrim
|82
|0.3
|Limerick
|616
|2.5
|Longford
|280
|1.1
|Louth
|756
|3.1
|Mayo
|568
|2.3
|Meath
|797
|3.2
|Monaghan
|501
|2
|Offaly
|478
|1.9
|Roscommon
|318
|1.3
|Sligo
|129
|0.5
|Tipperary
|528
|2.1
|Waterford
|151
|0.6
|Westmeath
|663
|2.7
|Wexford
|217
|0.9
|Wicklow
|661
|2.7
*All statistics measured at midnight on Friday 22 May.