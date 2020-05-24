4 more people with coronavirus have died – No additional cases recorded in Tipperary

By
Jamie O'Flaherty
-

4 more people with coronavirus have died, one of the lowest figures, after 13 covid-19 related deaths yesterday. The National Public Health Emergency Team says there are 57 new confirmed cases, none of which are in Tipperary.

The death toll has reached 1,608 and the total number of people infected with the virus is 24,639.

Data as of midnight on Friday, shows 7,819 cases are associated with healthcare workers.


Community transmission accounts for 59 per cent of cases, close contact makes up 38 per cent and travel abroad accounts for 3 per cent.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Cases as on Friday, 22 May 2020

The data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Friday 22 May (24,569 cases), reveals:

  • 57% are female and 43% are male
  • the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years
  • 3,222 cases (13%) have been hospitalised
  • of those hospitalised, 394 cases have been admitted to ICU
  • 7,819 cases are associated with healthcare workers
  • Dublin has the highest number of cases at 11,873 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,428 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,392 cases (6%)
  • of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 59%, close contact accounts for 38%, travel abroad accounts for 3%

Hospital statistics

Total number of cases 24,569
Total number hospitalised 3,222
Total number admitted to ICU 394
Total number of deaths 1,343
Total number of healthcare workers 7,819
Number clusters notified 844
Cases associated with clusters 9,509
Median age 48

*All statistics measured at midnight on Friday 22 May.

Gender of patients

Gender Number of cases % of total
Female 14,064 57.2
Male 10,468 42.6
Unknown 37 0.2
Total 24,569

*All statistics measured at midnight on Friday 22 May.

Age range affected

Age range Number of cases % of total
0 – 1 44 0.2
1 – 4 101 0.4
5 – 14 291 1.2
15 – 24 1792 7.3
25 – 34 4135 16.8
35 – 44 4326 17.6
45 – 54 4415 18
55 – 64 3158 12.9
65 – 74 1753 7.1
75 – 84 2224 9.1
85+ 2306 9.4
Unknown 24 0.1

*All statistics measured at midnight on Friday 22 May.

How COVID-19 is spreading

Community transmission 59%
Close contact with confirmed case 38%
Travel abroad 3%

*All statistics measured at midnight on Friday 22 May.

Note:

In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.

In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as close contact.

Hospitalised cases by age group

Age range Number of cases % of total
0 – 4 19 0.6
5 – 14 17 0.5
15 – 24 71 2.2
25 – 34 193 6
35 – 44 248 7.7
45 – 54 430 13.3
55 – 64 478 14.8
65 – 74 563 17.5
75 – 84 726 22.5
85+ 474 14.7
Unknown 3 0.1

*All statistics measured at midnight on Friday 22 May.

Cases by county

Note: The Health Protection Surveillance Centre have advised that in the process of validating data and reviewing addresses, cases may be reassigned to another county.

County Number of cases % of total
Carlow 152 0.6
Cavan 824 3.4
Clare 321 1.3
Cork 1428 5.8
Donegal 478 1.9
Dublin 11873 48.3
Galway 458 1.9
Kerry 308 1.3
Kildare 1392 5.7
Kilkenny 334 1.4
Laois 256 1
Leitrim 82 0.3
Limerick 616 2.5
Longford 280 1.1
Louth 756 3.1
Mayo 568 2.3
Meath 797 3.2
Monaghan 501 2
Offaly 478 1.9
Roscommon 318 1.3
Sligo 129 0.5
Tipperary 528 2.1
Waterford 151 0.6
Westmeath 663 2.7
Wexford 217 0.9
Wicklow 661 2.7

*All statistics measured at midnight on Friday 22 May.