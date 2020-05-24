4 more people with coronavirus have died – No additional cases recorded in Tipperary

4 more people with coronavirus have died, one of the lowest figures, after 13 covid-19 related deaths yesterday. The National Public Health Emergency Team says there are 57 new confirmed cases, none of which are in Tipperary.

The death toll has reached 1,608 and the total number of people infected with the virus is 24,639.

Data as of midnight on Friday, shows 7,819 cases are associated with healthcare workers.





Community transmission accounts for 59 per cent of cases, close contact makes up 38 per cent and travel abroad accounts for 3 per cent.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.