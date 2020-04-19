A further 39 people diagnosed with Covid-19 in Ireland have died – 292 confirmed cases in Tipperary

The Department of Health has confirmed that 39 more people have died with Covid-19, bringing the overall death toll here to 610.

A further 445 new cases of coronavirus have been diagnosed. In addition, there are 48 cases of Covid-19 from the backlog of tests at the laboratory in Germany, bringing the total additional cases today to 493. Tipperary now has 292 confirmed cases.

37 deaths located in the east, 2 in the west of the country

the deaths included 19 females and 20 males

the median age of today’s reported deaths is 84

29 people were reported as having underlying health conditions

There have now been 610 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.





A summary of all 610 deaths provided by the HPSC shows that;

346 (57%) of those who died were male, 264 (43%) were female

the age range is 23 – 105 years

the median age of those who died is 83

337 of these cases were admitted to hospital with 46 admitted to ICU

As of 11.15am Sunday 19 April, the HPSC has been notified of the following cases;

an additional 445 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported by Irish laboratories

an additional 48 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported by a laboratory in Germany

With the latest figures from Germany included, there are now a total of 15,251 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Cases as of Friday 17 April

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Friday, 17 April (14,602 cases) reveals:

the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

2,223 cases (15%) have been hospitalised

of those hospitalised, 303 cases have been admitted to ICU

3,788 cases are associated with healthcare workers

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 7,379 (51% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,028 cases (7%)

of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 63%, close contact accounts for 32%, travel abroad accounts for 5%

Hospital statistics

Total number of cases 14602 Total number hospitalised 2233 Total number admitted to ICU 303 Total number of deaths 605 Total number of healthcare workers 3788 Number clusters notified 472 Cases associated with clusters 3047 Median age 48

*All statistics measured at midnight on Friday 17 April

Gender of patients

Gender Number % of Total Female 8060 55.2 Male 6397 43.8 Unknown 145 1 Total 14602

*All statistics measured at midnight on Friday 17 April

Age range affected

Age Group Number % of Total <1 28 0.2 1 – 4 50 0.3 5 – 14 154 1.1 15 – 24 953 6.5 25 – 34 2467 16.9 35 – 44 2659 18.2 45 – 54 2825 19.3 55 – 64 2122 14.5 65+ 3320 22.7 Unknown 24 0.2

*All statistics measured at midnight on Friday 17 April

How COVID-19 is spreading

Community transmission 63% Close contact with confirmed case 32% Travel Abroad 5%

*All statistics measured at midnight on Friday 17 April

Note:

In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.

In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as local transmission.

Hospitalised cases by age group

Age range Number of cases Percentage of total <5 13 0.6 5 – 14 7 0.3 15 – 24 50 2.2 25 – 34 139 6.2 35 – 44 183 8.2 45 – 54 320 14.3 55 – 64 343 15.4 65+ 1176 52.7 Unknown 2 0.1

*All statistics measured at midnight on Friday 17 April

Cases by county

Carlow 71 0.5% Cavan 386 2.6% Clare 153 1% Cork 1028 7% Donegal 376 2.6% Dublin 7379 50.5% Galway 283 1.9% Kerry 262 1.8% Kildare 763 5.2% Kilkenny 197 1.3% Laois 168 1.2% Leitrim 47 0.3% Limerick 384 2.6% Longford 88 0.6% Louth 405 2.8% Mayo 312 2.1% Meath 500 3.4% Monaghan 174 1.2% Offaly 187 1.3% Roscommon 76 0.5% Sligo 76 0.5% Tipperary 292 2% Waterford 112 0.8% Westmeath 358 2.5% Wexford 98 0.7% Wicklow 427 2.9%

*All statistics measured at midnight on Friday 17 April

≤ means ‘less than or equal to’.