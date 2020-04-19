A further 39 people diagnosed with Covid-19 in Ireland have died – 292 confirmed cases in Tipperary

The Department of Health has confirmed that 39 more people have died with Covid-19, bringing the overall death toll here to 610.
A further 445 new cases of coronavirus have been diagnosed. In addition, there are 48 cases of Covid-19 from the backlog of tests at the laboratory in Germany, bringing the total additional cases today to 493. Tipperary now has 292 confirmed cases.
- 37 deaths located in the east, 2 in the west of the country
- the deaths included 19 females and 20 males
- the median age of today’s reported deaths is 84
- 29 people were reported as having underlying health conditions
There have now been 610 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
A summary of all 610 deaths provided by the HPSC shows that;
- 346 (57%) of those who died were male, 264 (43%) were female
- the age range is 23 – 105 years
- the median age of those who died is 83
- 337 of these cases were admitted to hospital with 46 admitted to ICU
As of 11.15am Sunday 19 April, the HPSC has been notified of the following cases;
- an additional 445 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported by Irish laboratories
- an additional 48 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported by a laboratory in Germany
With the latest figures from Germany included, there are now a total of 15,251 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.
Cases as of Friday 17 April
Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Friday, 17 April (14,602 cases) reveals:
- the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years
- 2,223 cases (15%) have been hospitalised
- of those hospitalised, 303 cases have been admitted to ICU
- 3,788 cases are associated with healthcare workers
- Dublin has the highest number of cases at 7,379 (51% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,028 cases (7%)
- of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 63%, close contact accounts for 32%, travel abroad accounts for 5%
Hospital statistics
|Total number of cases
|14602
|Total number hospitalised
|2233
|Total number admitted to ICU
|303
|Total number of deaths
|605
|Total number of healthcare workers
|3788
|Number clusters notified
|472
|Cases associated with clusters
|3047
|Median age
|48
*All statistics measured at midnight on Friday 17 April
Gender of patients
|Gender
|Number
|% of Total
|Female
|8060
|55.2
|Male
|6397
|43.8
|Unknown
|145
|1
|Total
|14602
*All statistics measured at midnight on Friday 17 April
Age range affected
|Age Group
|Number
|% of Total
|<1
|28
|0.2
|1 – 4
|50
|0.3
|5 – 14
|154
|1.1
|15 – 24
|953
|6.5
|25 – 34
|2467
|16.9
|35 – 44
|2659
|18.2
|45 – 54
|2825
|19.3
|55 – 64
|2122
|14.5
|65+
|3320
|22.7
|Unknown
|24
|0.2
*All statistics measured at midnight on Friday 17 April
How COVID-19 is spreading
|Community transmission
|63%
|Close contact with confirmed case
|32%
|Travel Abroad
|5%
*All statistics measured at midnight on Friday 17 April
Note:
In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.
In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as local transmission.
Hospitalised cases by age group
|Age range
|Number of cases
|Percentage of total
|<5
|13
|0.6
|5 – 14
|7
|0.3
|15 – 24
|50
|2.2
|25 – 34
|139
|6.2
|35 – 44
|183
|8.2
|45 – 54
|320
|14.3
|55 – 64
|343
|15.4
|65+
|1176
|52.7
|Unknown
|2
|0.1
*All statistics measured at midnight on Friday 17 April
Cases by county
|Carlow
|71
|0.5%
|Cavan
|386
|2.6%
|Clare
|153
|1%
|Cork
|1028
|7%
|Donegal
|376
|2.6%
|Dublin
|7379
|50.5%
|Galway
|283
|1.9%
|Kerry
|262
|1.8%
|Kildare
|763
|5.2%
|Kilkenny
|197
|1.3%
|Laois
|168
|1.2%
|Leitrim
|47
|0.3%
|Limerick
|384
|2.6%
|Longford
|88
|0.6%
|Louth
|405
|2.8%
|Mayo
|312
|2.1%
|Meath
|500
|3.4%
|Monaghan
|174
|1.2%
|Offaly
|187
|1.3%
|Roscommon
|76
|0.5%
|Sligo
|76
|0.5%
|Tipperary
|292
|2%
|Waterford
|112
|0.8%
|Westmeath
|358
|2.5%
|Wexford
|98
|0.7%
|Wicklow
|427
|2.9%
*All statistics measured at midnight on Friday 17 April
≤ means ‘less than or equal to’.