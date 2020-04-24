37 more Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland – Tipperary has 343 confirmed cases

37 more people have lost their lives after contracting Covid-19 in the Republic, with the death toll now passing 1,000.

In total, 1,014 people have died after getting the disease in this country.

577 new cases have been detected, with the total number of positive tests now standing at 18,184. Tipperary has 343 confirmed cases.





A statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team issued on Friday 24 April reads as follows:

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 37 people with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 in Ireland have died.

The HPSC has also been informed that, to date, 185 probable deaths have occurred. (A probable death is a death where a laboratory test has not been done but where a doctor believes a death is associated with COVID-19.)

Therefore, there have now been 1,014** confirmed COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 1pm Friday 24th April, the HPSC has been notified of 577 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 18,184 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The National Public Health Emergency Team met today (Friday 24 April) to continue its ongoing review of Ireland’s response to COVID-19.

Following the meeting, NPHET recommends adopting the ECDC case definition on testing for COVID-19. The NPHET also recommends retention of the current prioritisation categories.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “Every indicator to date suggests that the growth of this disease has either stabilised or suppressed. This is a testament to the efforts made by every individual across Ireland over recent weeks. There is no doubt that your efforts have saved many lives.

“It shows that when public health advice is followed, we can suppress this virus in the long term. Keep going.”

**Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 2 deaths. The figure of 1,014 deaths reflects this.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Wednesday 22nd April (17,420 cases), reveals:

57% are female and 43% are male

the median age of confirmed cases is 49 years

2,486 cases (14%) have been hospitalised

of those hospitalised, 338 cases have been admitted to ICU

4,713 cases are associated with healthcare workers

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 8,729 (50% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,096 cases (6%)

of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 49%, close contact accounts for 47%, travel abroad accounts for 4%

Hospital statistics

Total number of cases 17,420 Total number hospitalised 2,486 Total number admitted to ICU 338 Total number of deaths 821 Total number of healthcare workers 4,713 Number clusters notified 548 Cases associated with clusters 4,565 Median age 49

*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 22 April 2020.

Gender of patients

Gender Number % of Total Female 9,893 56.8 Male 7,457 42.8 Unknown 70 0.4 Total 17,420

*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 22 April 2020.

Age range affected

Age Group Number % of Total <1 30 0.2 1 – 4 62 0.4 5 – 14 177 1 15 – 24 1,130 6.5 25 – 34 2,838 16.3 35 – 44 3,041 17.5 45 – 54 3,280 18.8 55 – 64 2,408 13.8 65+ 4,431 25.4 Unknown 23 0.1

*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 22 April 2020.

How COVID-19 is spreading

Community transmission 47.8% Close contact with confirmed case 49.2% Travel Abroad 3%

*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 22 April 2020.

Note:

In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.

In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as local transmission.

Hospitalised cases by age group

Age range Number of cases Percentage of total <5 14 0.6 5 – 14 8 0.3 15 – 24 53 2.1 25 – 34 155 6.2 35 – 44 210 8.4 45 – 54 343 13.8 55 – 64 379 15.2 65+ 1321 53.1 Unknown 3 0.1

*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 22 April 2020.

Cases by county

Carlow 86 0.5% Cavan 506 2.9% Clare 206 1.2% Cork 1096 6.3% Donegal 440 2.5% Dublin 8729 50.1% Galway 331 1.9% Kerry 271 1.6% Kildare 954 5.5% Kilkenny 227 1.3% Laois 202 1.2% Leitrim 62 0.4% Limerick 439 2.5% Longford 102 0.6% Louth 536 3.1% Mayo 391 2.2% Meath 568 3.3% Monaghan 318 1.8% Offaly 217 1.2% Roscommon 111 0.6% Sligo 105 0.6% Tipperary 343 2% Waterford 122 0.7% Westmeath 409 2.3% Wexford 143 0.8% Wicklow 506 2.9%

*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 22 April 2020.

