34 more Covid-19 related deaths in the Republic – Tipperary has 468 confirmed cases

A further 34 people with Covid 19 have died in the Republic.

The Department of Health has also confirmed 221 new cases.

There have now been a total of 1,265* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland. There is now a total of 20,833 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. Tipperary has 468 confirmed cases.





The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Cases on Wednesday, 29 April

The data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Wednesday 29 April (20,510 cases), reveals:

58% are female and 42% are male

the median age of confirmed cases is 49 years

2,768 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

of those hospitalised, 367 cases have been admitted to ICU

5,840 cases are associated with healthcare workers

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 10,170 (50% of all cases) followed by Kildare with 1,215 cases (6%) and then Cork with 1,154 cases (6%)

of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 63%, close contact accounts for 33%, travel abroad accounts for 3%

Hospital statistics

Total number of cases 20,510 Total number hospitalised 2,768 Total number admitted to ICU 367 Total number of deaths 1,033 Total number of healthcare workers 5,840 Number clusters notified 646 Cases associated with clusters 6,619 Median age 49

*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 29 April.

Gender of patients

Gender Number % of Total Female 11,841 57.7 Male 8,605 42 Unknown 64 0.3 Total 20,510

Age range affected

Age Group Number % of Total <1 35 0.2 1 – 4 66 0.3 5 – 14 205 1 15 – 24 1,363 6.6 25 – 34 3,271 15.9 35 – 44 3,491 17 45 – 54 3,752 18.3 55 – 64 2,706 13.2 65+ 5,596 27.3 Unknown 25 0.1

How COVID-19 is spreading

Community transmission 63% Close contact with confirmed case 33% Travel Abroad 3%

Note:

In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.

In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as local transmission.

Hospitalised cases by age group

Age range Number of cases Percentage of total <5 16 0.6 5 – 14 8 0.3 15 – 24 56 2 25 – 34 173 6.3 35 – 44 232 8.4 45 – 54 368 13.3 55 – 64 416 15 65+ 1496 54 Unknown 3 0.1

Cases by county

Carlow 100 0.5% Cavan 644 3.1% Clare 236 1.2% Cork 1154 5.6% Donegal 458 2.2% Dublin 10170 49.6% Galway 355 1.7% Kerry 293 1.4% Kildare 1215 5.9% Kilkenny 250 1.2% Laois 224 1.1% Leitrim 68 0.3% Limerick 548 2.7% Longford 149 0.7% Louth 659 3.2% Mayo 485 2.4% Meath 681 3.3% Monaghan 399 1.9% Offaly 284 1.4% Roscommon 151 0.7% Sligo 116 0.6% Tipperary 468 2.3% Waterford 138 0.7% Westmeath 487 2.4% Wexford 179 0.9% Wicklow 599 2.9%

