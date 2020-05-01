34 more Covid-19 related deaths in the Republic – Tipperary has 468 confirmed cases

A further 34 people with Covid 19 have died in the Republic.
The Department of Health has also confirmed 221 new cases.
There have now been a total of 1,265* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland. There is now a total of 20,833 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. Tipperary has 468 confirmed cases.
The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.
Cases on Wednesday, 29 April
The data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Wednesday 29 April (20,510 cases), reveals:
- 58% are female and 42% are male
- the median age of confirmed cases is 49 years
- 2,768 cases (13%) have been hospitalised
- of those hospitalised, 367 cases have been admitted to ICU
- 5,840 cases are associated with healthcare workers
- Dublin has the highest number of cases at 10,170 (50% of all cases) followed by Kildare with 1,215 cases (6%) and then Cork with 1,154 cases (6%)
- of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 63%, close contact accounts for 33%, travel abroad accounts for 3%
|Total number of cases
|20,510
|Total number hospitalised
|2,768
|Total number admitted to ICU
|367
|Total number of deaths
|1,033
|Total number of healthcare workers
|5,840
|Number clusters notified
|646
|Cases associated with clusters
|6,619
|Median age
|49
*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 29 April.
Gender of patients
|Gender
|Number
|% of Total
|Female
|11,841
|57.7
|Male
|8,605
|42
|Unknown
|64
|0.3
|Total
|20,510
*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 29 April.
Age range affected
|Age Group
|Number
|% of Total
|<1
|35
|0.2
|1 – 4
|66
|0.3
|5 – 14
|205
|1
|15 – 24
|1,363
|6.6
|25 – 34
|3,271
|15.9
|35 – 44
|3,491
|17
|45 – 54
|3,752
|18.3
|55 – 64
|2,706
|13.2
|65+
|5,596
|27.3
|Unknown
|25
|0.1
*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 29 April.
How COVID-19 is spreading
|Community transmission
|63%
|Close contact with confirmed case
|33%
|Travel Abroad
|3%
*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 29 April.
Note:
In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.
In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as local transmission.
Hospitalised cases by age group
|Age range
|Number of cases
|Percentage of total
|<5
|16
|0.6
|5 – 14
|8
|0.3
|15 – 24
|56
|2
|25 – 34
|173
|6.3
|35 – 44
|232
|8.4
|45 – 54
|368
|13.3
|55 – 64
|416
|15
|65+
|1496
|54
|Unknown
|3
|0.1
*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 29 April.
Cases by county
|Carlow
|100
|0.5%
|Cavan
|644
|3.1%
|Clare
|236
|1.2%
|Cork
|1154
|5.6%
|Donegal
|458
|2.2%
|Dublin
|10170
|49.6%
|Galway
|355
|1.7%
|Kerry
|293
|1.4%
|Kildare
|1215
|5.9%
|Kilkenny
|250
|1.2%
|Laois
|224
|1.1%
|Leitrim
|68
|0.3%
|Limerick
|548
|2.7%
|Longford
|149
|0.7%
|Louth
|659
|3.2%
|Mayo
|485
|2.4%
|Meath
|681
|3.3%
|Monaghan
|399
|1.9%
|Offaly
|284
|1.4%
|Roscommon
|151
|0.7%
|Sligo
|116
|0.6%
|Tipperary
|468
|2.3%
|Waterford
|138
|0.7%
|Westmeath
|487
|2.4%
|Wexford
|179
|0.9%
|Wicklow
|599
|2.9%
*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 29 April.