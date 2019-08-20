Up to 30,000 fans turn out to welcome All Ireland champions home

Up to 30 thousand people thronged into Semple Stadium last night to welcome home the Tipperary Senior Hurling team.

Chats of Tipp Tipp Tipp rang around the “home of hurling” as manager Liam Sheedy and the All Ireland winning squad took to the stage.

The Premier secured the Liam McCarthy after seeing off Kilkenny in the decider on Sunday.





Addressing the large crowds Captain Seamus Callanan expressed his appreciation to all those who supported them

Meanwhile speaking to Tipp FM these fans were thrilled with the evening