3 year plan for youth in Tipperary launched

A new 3 year plan’s been launched to improve services for young people across the Premier.

The initiative from the Tipperary Children and Young People’s Services Committee or CYPSC, presents a range of inter-agency actions to address issues raised by children themselves as well as front line staff.

It allows for closer coordination between the various agencies that deal with youth services as CYPSC coordinator Ruairí Ó Caisleáin explains





A report on LGBTI youth in Tipperary, which was commissioned by CYPSC, has also been released.

Lisa McGrath of Youth Work Ireland Tipperary says one issue for young LGBT people really stood out

for more on those reports tune into Tipp Today from 9!