29 more people with Covid 19 have died in the Republic – Tipperary now has 506 confirmed cases

29 more people with Covid 19 have died in the Republic. The death toll here now stands at 1,403. 137 new cases have been detected in the last 24 hours, with the total now standing at 22,385. Tipperary has 506 confirmed cases.

As of 11am Thursday 7 May, the HPSC has been notified of 137 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 22,385 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.





Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said:

“The reproduction number is between 0.5 and 0.6. We have achieved our goal of suppressing the spread of the disease, it was not easy for anyone but there is no question that our collective effort has saved lives.

“Now we look to the pattern of COVID-19 going forward, as we attempt to ease restrictions. These weeks are just as important as the first weeks of our response. Our behaviours are crucial in maintaining our progress and keeping the reproduction number below 1.”

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said:

“The number of ICU admissions, new cases and deaths is now falling and has been for over a week. This is driven by a reduction of transmission of the virus in the community and reinforces the importance of our behaviours going forward.”

Cases as at Tuesday, 5 May 2020

The data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Tuesday 5 May (22,186 cases), reveals:

57% are female and 43% are male

the median age of confirmed cases is 49 years

2,891 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

of those hospitalised, 376 cases have been admitted to ICU

6,498 cases are associated with healthcare workers

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 10,840 (49% of all cases) followed by Kildare with 1,302 cases (6%) and then Cork with 1,197 cases (5%)

of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 62%, close contact accounts for 35%, travel abroad accounts for 3%

Hospital statistics

Total number of cases 22,186 Total number hospitalised 2,891 Total number admitted to ICU 363 Total number of deaths 1,152 Total number of healthcare workers 6,498 Number clusters notified 733 Cases associated with clusters 7,768 Median age 49

*All statistics measured at midnight on Tuesday 5 May.

Gender of patients

Gender Number % of Total Female 12696 57.2 Male 9428 42.5 Unknown 62 0.3 Total 22,186

*All statistics measured at midnight on Tuesday 5 May.

Age range affected

Age Group Number % of Total <1 40 0.2 1 – 4 77 0.3 5 – 14 241 1.1 15 – 24 1532 6.9 25 – 34 3618 16.3 35 – 44 3830 17.3 45 – 54 4039 18.2 55 – 64 2899 13.1 65+ 5885 26.5 Unknown 25 0.1

*All statistics measured at midnight on Tuesday 5 May.

How COVID-19 is spreading

Community transmission 62% Close contact with confirmed case 35% Travel Abroad 3%

*All statistics measured at midnight on Tuesday 5 May.

Note:

In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.

In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as local transmission.

Hospitalised cases by age group

Age range Number of cases Percentage of total <5 18 0.6 5 – 14 15 0.5 15 – 24 63 2.2 25 – 34 175 6.1 35 – 44 238 8.2 45 – 54 392 13.6 55 – 64 425 14.7 65+ 1563 54.1 Unknown 2 0.1

*All statistics measured at midnight on Tuesday 5 May.

Cases by county

Carlow 132 0.6% Cavan 710 3.2% Clare 281 1.3% Cork 1197 5.4% Donegal 469 2.1% Dublin 10840 48.9% Galway 380 1.7% Kerry 302 1.4% Kildare 1302 5.9% Kilkenny 265 1.2% Laois 243 1.2% Leitrim 70 0.3% Limerick 574 2.6% Longford 259 1.2% Louth 699 3.2% Mayo 514 2.3% Meath 723 3.3% Monaghan 441 2% Offaly 346 1.6% Roscommon 221 1% Sligo 122 0.5% Tipperary 506 2.3% Waterford 140 0.6% Westmeath 627 2.8% Wexford 190 0.9% Wicklow 633 2.9%

*All statistics measured at midnight on Tuesday 5 May.