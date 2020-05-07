29 more people with Covid 19 have died in the Republic – Tipperary now has 506 confirmed cases

29 more people with Covid 19 have died in the Republic. The death toll here now stands at 1,403. 137 new cases have been detected in the last 24 hours, with the total now standing at 22,385. Tipperary has 506 confirmed cases.
As of 11am Thursday 7 May, the HPSC has been notified of 137 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 22,385 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.
Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said:
Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said:
Cases as at Tuesday, 5 May 2020
The data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Tuesday 5 May (22,186 cases), reveals:
- 57% are female and 43% are male
- the median age of confirmed cases is 49 years
- 2,891 cases (13%) have been hospitalised
- of those hospitalised, 376 cases have been admitted to ICU
- 6,498 cases are associated with healthcare workers
- Dublin has the highest number of cases at 10,840 (49% of all cases) followed by Kildare with 1,302 cases (6%) and then Cork with 1,197 cases (5%)
- of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 62%, close contact accounts for 35%, travel abroad accounts for 3%
Hospital statistics
|Total number of cases
|22,186
|Total number hospitalised
|2,891
|Total number admitted to ICU
|363
|Total number of deaths
|1,152
|Total number of healthcare workers
|6,498
|Number clusters notified
|733
|Cases associated with clusters
|7,768
|Median age
|49
*All statistics measured at midnight on Tuesday 5 May.
Gender of patients
|Gender
|Number
|% of Total
|Female
|12696
|57.2
|Male
|9428
|42.5
|Unknown
|62
|0.3
|Total
|22,186
*All statistics measured at midnight on Tuesday 5 May.
Age range affected
|Age Group
|Number
|% of Total
|<1
|40
|0.2
|1 – 4
|77
|0.3
|5 – 14
|241
|1.1
|15 – 24
|1532
|6.9
|25 – 34
|3618
|16.3
|35 – 44
|3830
|17.3
|45 – 54
|4039
|18.2
|55 – 64
|2899
|13.1
|65+
|5885
|26.5
|Unknown
|25
|0.1
*All statistics measured at midnight on Tuesday 5 May.
How COVID-19 is spreading
|Community transmission
|62%
|Close contact with confirmed case
|35%
|Travel Abroad
|3%
*All statistics measured at midnight on Tuesday 5 May.
Note:
In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.
In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as local transmission.
Hospitalised cases by age group
|Age range
|Number of cases
|Percentage of total
|<5
|18
|0.6
|5 – 14
|15
|0.5
|15 – 24
|63
|2.2
|25 – 34
|175
|6.1
|35 – 44
|238
|8.2
|45 – 54
|392
|13.6
|55 – 64
|425
|14.7
|65+
|1563
|54.1
|Unknown
|2
|0.1
*All statistics measured at midnight on Tuesday 5 May.
Cases by county
|Carlow
|132
|0.6%
|Cavan
|710
|3.2%
|Clare
|281
|1.3%
|Cork
|1197
|5.4%
|Donegal
|469
|2.1%
|Dublin
|10840
|48.9%
|Galway
|380
|1.7%
|Kerry
|302
|1.4%
|Kildare
|1302
|5.9%
|Kilkenny
|265
|1.2%
|Laois
|243
|1.2%
|Leitrim
|70
|0.3%
|Limerick
|574
|2.6%
|Longford
|259
|1.2%
|Louth
|699
|3.2%
|Mayo
|514
|2.3%
|Meath
|723
|3.3%
|Monaghan
|441
|2%
|Offaly
|346
|1.6%
|Roscommon
|221
|1%
|Sligo
|122
|0.5%
|Tipperary
|506
|2.3%
|Waterford
|140
|0.6%
|Westmeath
|627
|2.8%
|Wexford
|190
|0.9%
|Wicklow
|633
|2.9%
*All statistics measured at midnight on Tuesday 5 May.