28 more people have died from coronavirus in Ireland – Tipperary has 140 confirmed cases

28 more people have died after contracting Covid-19 with the death toll now standing at 263.
500 new cases have also been detected in the past 24 hours – the largest number in a single day since the outbreak began.
The total number of positive tests in the Republic is now 6,574. Tipperary has 140 confirmed cases.
Here is an analysis of the 6444 cases of COVID-19 in Ireland (as of Tuesday 7 April 2020)
Published: 9 April 2020
From: Department of Health
The data from the HPSC, as of midnight, 7th April (6,444 cases), reveals:
- 45% are male and 53% are female, with 317 clusters involving 1391 cases
- the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years
- 1,521 cases (24%) have been hospitalised
- of those hospitalised, 230 cases have been admitted to ICU
- 1,765 cases are associated with healthcare workers
- Dublin has the highest number of cases at 3557 (55% of all cases) followed by Cork with 472 cases (7%)
- of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 67%, close contact accounts for 24%, travel abroad accounts for 9%
Breakdown of the 263 COVID-19 deaths in Ireland:
- 187 cases (72%) occurred in a hospital environment
- 30 cases (11%) were in Intensive Care Units
- 214 cases had underlying health conditions
- 161 were male and 102 were female
- the median age was 81
Hospital statistics
|Total number of cases
|6444
|Total number hospitalised
|1521
|Total number admitted to ICU
|230
|Total number of deaths
|257
|Total number of healthcare workers
|1765
|Number clusters notified
|317
|Median age
|48
*All statistics measured at midnight on Tuesday 7 April.
Gender of patients
|Gender
|Number
|% of Total
|Female
|3425
|53.2
|Male
|27923
|45.4
|Unknown
|96
|1.5
|Total
|6444
*All statistics measured at midnight on Tuesday 7 April.
Age range affected
|Age Group
|Number
|% of Total
|<1
|14
|0.2
|1 – 4
|19
|0.3
|5 – 14
|43
|0.7
|15 – 24
|384
|6
|25 – 34
|1103
|17.1
|35 – 44
|1176
|18.2
|45 – 54
|1219
|18.9
|55 – 64
|922
|14.3
|65+
|1544
|24
|Unknown
|20
|0.3
*All statistics measured at midnight on Tuesday 7 April.
How COVID-19 is spreading
|Community transmission
|67%
|Close contact with confirmed case
|24%
|Travel Abroad
|9%
*All statistics measured at midnight on Tuesday 7 April.
Note:
In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.
In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as local transmission.
Hospitalised cases by age group
|Age range
|Number of cases
|Percentage of total
|<5
|9
|0.6
|5 – 14
|4
|0.3
|15 – 24
|37
|2.4
|25 – 34
|103
|6.8
|35 – 44
|130
|8.5
|45 – 54
|231
|15.2
|55 – 64
|237
|15.6
|65+
|768
|50.5
|Unknown
|2
|0.1
*All statistics measured at midnight on Tuesday 7 April.
Cases by county
|Carlow
|16
|0.2%
|Cavan
|132
|2%
|Clare
|68
|1.1%
|Cork
|472
|7.3%
|Donegal
|125
|1.9%
|Dublin
|3557
|55.2%
|Galway
|134
|2.1%
|Kerry
|125
|1.9%
|Kildare
|253
|3.9%
|Kilkenny
|90
|1.4%
|Laois
|37
|0.6%
|Leitrim
|23
|0.4%
|Limerick
|173
|2.7%
|Longford
|36
|0.6%
|Louth
|106
|1.6%
|Mayo
|134
|2.1%
|Meath
|198
|3.1%
|Monaghan
|63
|1%
|Offaly
|81
|1.3%
|Roscommon
|22
|0.3%
|Sligo
|28
|0.4%
|Tipperary
|140
|2.2%
|Waterford
|56
|0.9%
|Westmeath
|142
|2.2%
|Wexford
|26
|0.4%
|Wicklow
|207
|3%
*All statistics measured at midnight on Tuesday 7 April.
≤ means ‘less than or equal to’.