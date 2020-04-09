28 more people have died from coronavirus in Ireland – Tipperary has 140 confirmed cases

Jamie O'Flaherty
28 more people have died after contracting Covid-19 with the death toll now standing at 263.

500 new cases have also been detected in the past 24 hours – the largest number in a single day since the outbreak began.

The total number of positive tests in the Republic is now 6,574. Tipperary has 140 confirmed cases.


Here is an analysis of the 6444 cases of COVID-19 in Ireland (as of Tuesday 7 April 2020)

Published: 9 April 2020
From: Department of Health

The data from the HPSC, as of midnight, 7th April (6,444 cases), reveals:

  • 45% are male and 53% are female, with 317 clusters involving 1391 cases
  • the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years
  • 1,521 cases (24%) have been hospitalised
  • of those hospitalised, 230 cases have been admitted to ICU
  • 1,765 cases are associated with healthcare workers
  • Dublin has the highest number of cases at 3557 (55% of all cases) followed by Cork with 472 cases (7%)
  • of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 67%, close contact accounts for 24%, travel abroad accounts for 9%

Breakdown of the 263 COVID-19 deaths in Ireland:

  • 187 cases (72%) occurred in a hospital environment
  • 30 cases (11%) were in Intensive Care Units
  • 214 cases had underlying health conditions
  • 161 were male and 102 were female
  • the median age was 81

Hospital statistics

Total number of cases 6444
Total number hospitalised 1521
Total number admitted to ICU 230
Total number of deaths 257
Total number of healthcare workers 1765
Number clusters notified 317
Median age 48

*All statistics measured at midnight on Tuesday 7 April.

Gender of patients

Gender Number % of Total
Female 3425 53.2
Male 27923 45.4
Unknown 96 1.5
Total 6444

*All statistics measured at midnight on Tuesday 7 April.

Age range affected

Age Group Number % of Total
<1 14 0.2
1 – 4 19 0.3
5 – 14 43 0.7
15 – 24 384 6
25 – 34 1103 17.1
35 – 44 1176 18.2
45 – 54 1219 18.9
55 – 64 922 14.3
65+ 1544 24
Unknown 20 0.3

*All statistics measured at midnight on Tuesday 7 April.

How COVID-19 is spreading

Community transmission 67%
Close contact with confirmed case 24%
Travel Abroad 9%

*All statistics measured at midnight on Tuesday 7 April.

Note:

In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.

In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as local transmission.

Hospitalised cases by age group

Age range Number of cases Percentage of total
<5 9 0.6
5 – 14 4 0.3
15 – 24 37 2.4
25 – 34 103 6.8
35 – 44 130 8.5
45 – 54 231 15.2
55 – 64 237 15.6
65+ 768 50.5
Unknown 2 0.1

*All statistics measured at midnight on Tuesday 7 April.

Cases by county

Carlow 16 0.2%
Cavan 132 2%
Clare 68 1.1%
Cork 472 7.3%
Donegal 125 1.9%
Dublin 3557 55.2%
Galway 134 2.1%
Kerry 125 1.9%
Kildare 253 3.9%
Kilkenny 90 1.4%
Laois 37 0.6%
Leitrim 23 0.4%
Limerick 173 2.7%
Longford 36 0.6%
Louth 106 1.6%
Mayo 134 2.1%
Meath 198 3.1%
Monaghan 63 1%
Offaly 81 1.3%
Roscommon 22 0.3%
Sligo 28 0.4%
Tipperary 140 2.2%
Waterford 56 0.9%
Westmeath 142 2.2%
Wexford 26 0.4%
Wicklow 207 3%

*All statistics measured at midnight on Tuesday 7 April.

≤ means ‘less than or equal to’.