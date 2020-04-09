28 more people have died from coronavirus in Ireland – Tipperary has 140 confirmed cases

28 more people have died after contracting Covid-19 with the death toll now standing at 263.

500 new cases have also been detected in the past 24 hours – the largest number in a single day since the outbreak began.

The total number of positive tests in the Republic is now 6,574. Tipperary has 140 confirmed cases.





Here is an analysis of the 6444 cases of COVID-19 in Ireland (as of Tuesday 7 April 2020)

From: Department of Health