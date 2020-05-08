27 more people have lost their lives in the Republic – Tipperary has 512 confirmed cases

27 more people have lost their lives in the Republic after getting Covid-19. It brings the death toll to 1,429.

156 new cases have been detected in the past 24 hours, with the total standing at 22,541 confirmed cases in this country. Tipperary has 512 confirmed cases accounting for 2.3% of the overall figure.

There have now been a total 1,429* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.





As of 11am Friday 8 May the HPSC has been notified of 156 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 22,541 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Wednesday 6 May (22,301 cases), reveals:

57% are female and 43% are male

the median age of confirmed cases is 49 years

2,915 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

of those hospitalised, 373 cases have been admitted to ICU

6,586 cases are associated with healthcare workers

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 10,885 (49% of all cases) followed by Kildare with 1,312 cases (6%) and then Cork with 1,199 cases (5%)

of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 61%, close contact accounts for 35%, travel abroad accounts for 3%

The National Public Health Emergency Team met today (Friday 8 May) to continue its ongoing review of Ireland’s response to COVID-19.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said:

“Analysis of multiple data sources shows a continuing high level of compliance with public health measures. As we prepare for the next stages of living with this virus, we are learning new norms and behaviours, particularly how we interact in public spaces. Physical distancing, hand hygiene, respiratory etiquette, safe interactions apply to all if we are to keep COVID-19 suppressed in Ireland.”

Breakdown of cases and deaths to date;

Note: For the purpose of patient confidentiality * relates to 5 or less cases.

Age Group Cases Deaths 0-4 120 5-9 108 10-14 145 15-19 357 * 20-24 1,226 * 25-29 1,719 * 30-34 1,970 * 35-39 1,944 6 40-44 1,981 * 45-49 2,171 9 50-54 1,949 13 55-59 1,707 30 60-64 1,262 25 65-69 771 69 70-74 910 128 75-79 974 180 80-84 1,241 304 85+ 2,329 652 Unknown 31 * Total 22,915 1,429

*The figure of 22,915 includes probable cases of COVID-19. These are cases where a GP has made a diagnosis that the patient most likely has COVID-19.

Hospital statistics

Total number of cases 22,301 Total number hospitalised 2,915 Total number admitted to ICU 373 Total number of deaths 1,177 Total number of healthcare workers 6,586 Number clusters notified 737 Cases associated with clusters 7,935 Median age 49

*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 6 May.

Gender of patients

Gender Number % of Total Female 12765 57.2 Male 9472 42.5 Unknown 64 0.3 Total 22,301

*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 6 May.

Age range affected

Age Group Number % of Total <1 40 0.2 1 – 4 77 0.3 5 – 14 243 1.1 15 – 24 1545 6.9 25 – 34 3635 16.3 35 – 44 3851 17.3 45 – 54 4065 18.2 55 – 64 2913 13.1 65+ 5907 26.5 Unknown 25 0.1

*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 6 May.

How COVID-19 is spreading

Community transmission 61% Close contact with confirmed case 36% Travel Abroad 3%

*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 6 May.

Note:

In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.

In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as local transmission.

Hospitalised cases by age group

Age range Number of cases Percentage of total <5 18 0.6 5 – 14 17 0.6 15 – 24 63 2.2 25 – 34 175 6 35 – 44 235 8.1 45 – 54 393 13.5 55 – 64 429 14.7 65+ 1583 54.3 Unknown 2 0.1

*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 6 May.

Cases by county

Note: The Health Protection Surveillance Centre have advised that in the process of validating data and reviewing addresses, cases may be reassigned to another county.

Carlow 133 0.6% Cavan 730 3.3% Clare 299 1.3% Cork 1199 5.4% Donegal 469 2.1% Dublin 10885 48.8% Galway 381 1.7% Kerry 303 1.4% Kildare 1312 5.9% Kilkenny 265 1.2% Laois 242 1.1% Leitrim 66 0.3% Limerick 566 2.5% Longford 260 1.2% Louth 703 3.2% Mayo 518 2.3% Meath 727 3.3% Monaghan 443 2% Offaly 345 1.5% Roscommon 228 1% Sligo 116 0.5% Tipperary 512 2.3% Waterford 140 0.6% Westmeath 633 2.8% Wexford 190 0.9% Wicklow 636 2.9%

*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 6 May.