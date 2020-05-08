27 more people have lost their lives in the Republic – Tipperary has 512 confirmed cases

27 more people have lost their lives in the Republic after getting Covid-19. It brings the death toll to 1,429.
156 new cases have been detected in the past 24 hours, with the total standing at 22,541 confirmed cases in this country. Tipperary has 512 confirmed cases accounting for 2.3% of the overall figure.
As of 11am Friday 8 May the HPSC has been notified of 156 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 22,541 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.
Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Wednesday 6 May (22,301 cases), reveals:
- 57% are female and 43% are male
- the median age of confirmed cases is 49 years
- 2,915 cases (13%) have been hospitalised
- of those hospitalised, 373 cases have been admitted to ICU
- 6,586 cases are associated with healthcare workers
- Dublin has the highest number of cases at 10,885 (49% of all cases) followed by Kildare with 1,312 cases (6%) and then Cork with 1,199 cases (5%)
- of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 61%, close contact accounts for 35%, travel abroad accounts for 3%
The National Public Health Emergency Team met today (Friday 8 May) to continue its ongoing review of Ireland’s response to COVID-19.
Note: For the purpose of patient confidentiality * relates to 5 or less cases.
|Age Group
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-4
|120
|5-9
|108
|10-14
|145
|15-19
|357
|*
|20-24
|1,226
|*
|25-29
|1,719
|*
|30-34
|1,970
|*
|35-39
|1,944
|6
|40-44
|1,981
|*
|45-49
|2,171
|9
|50-54
|1,949
|13
|55-59
|1,707
|30
|60-64
|1,262
|25
|65-69
|771
|69
|70-74
|910
|128
|75-79
|974
|180
|80-84
|1,241
|304
|85+
|2,329
|652
|Unknown
|31
|*
|Total
|22,915
|1,429
*The figure of 22,915 includes probable cases of COVID-19. These are cases where a GP has made a diagnosis that the patient most likely has COVID-19.
Hospital statistics
|Total number of cases
|22,301
|Total number hospitalised
|2,915
|Total number admitted to ICU
|373
|Total number of deaths
|1,177
|Total number of healthcare workers
|6,586
|Number clusters notified
|737
|Cases associated with clusters
|7,935
|Median age
|49
*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 6 May.
Gender of patients
|Gender
|Number
|% of Total
|Female
|12765
|57.2
|Male
|9472
|42.5
|Unknown
|64
|0.3
|Total
|22,301
Age range affected
|Age Group
|Number
|% of Total
|<1
|40
|0.2
|1 – 4
|77
|0.3
|5 – 14
|243
|1.1
|15 – 24
|1545
|6.9
|25 – 34
|3635
|16.3
|35 – 44
|3851
|17.3
|45 – 54
|4065
|18.2
|55 – 64
|2913
|13.1
|65+
|5907
|26.5
|Unknown
|25
|0.1
How COVID-19 is spreading
|Community transmission
|61%
|Close contact with confirmed case
|36%
|Travel Abroad
|3%
Note:
In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.
In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as local transmission.
Hospitalised cases by age group
|Age range
|Number of cases
|Percentage of total
|<5
|18
|0.6
|5 – 14
|17
|0.6
|15 – 24
|63
|2.2
|25 – 34
|175
|6
|35 – 44
|235
|8.1
|45 – 54
|393
|13.5
|55 – 64
|429
|14.7
|65+
|1583
|54.3
|Unknown
|2
|0.1
Cases by county
Note: The Health Protection Surveillance Centre have advised that in the process of validating data and reviewing addresses, cases may be reassigned to another county.
|Carlow
|133
|0.6%
|Cavan
|730
|3.3%
|Clare
|299
|1.3%
|Cork
|1199
|5.4%
|Donegal
|469
|2.1%
|Dublin
|10885
|48.8%
|Galway
|381
|1.7%
|Kerry
|303
|1.4%
|Kildare
|1312
|5.9%
|Kilkenny
|265
|1.2%
|Laois
|242
|1.1%
|Leitrim
|66
|0.3%
|Limerick
|566
|2.5%
|Longford
|260
|1.2%
|Louth
|703
|3.2%
|Mayo
|518
|2.3%
|Meath
|727
|3.3%
|Monaghan
|443
|2%
|Offaly
|345
|1.5%
|Roscommon
|228
|1%
|Sligo
|116
|0.5%
|Tipperary
|512
|2.3%
|Waterford
|140
|0.6%
|Westmeath
|633
|2.8%
|Wexford
|190
|0.9%
|Wicklow
|636
|2.9%
*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 6 May.