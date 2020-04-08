25 more Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland – 137 people in Tipperary have contracted the virus

A further 25 people have died from Covid19 in the Republic, while 365 new cases have been confirmed.

It brings the death toll here to 235.

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus now stands at 6,074.





There are 137 confirmed cases in Tipperary which makes up 2.3 percent of the overall figure.

The full statement reads:

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 25 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died.

13 deaths located in the east, 8 in the north, 2 in the south and 2 in the west of the country

the people included 10 females and 15 males

the median age of today’s reported deaths is 80

18 people were reported as having underlying health conditions

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of 365 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland, as at 1pm, 8th April.

There are now 6,074 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is now working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The National Public Health Emergency Team noted today’s guidance from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) that the risk of severe disease associated with COVID-19 in the EU and UK is considered moderate for the general population and very high for vulnerable groups.

The ECDC also advised that it is currently too early to start lifting community and physical distancing measures and that Member States should continue to adopt a public health based approach of testing and contact tracing.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “Ireland continues to follow ECDC guidance with regards to testing, contact tracing and the implementation of community measures such as physical distancing and cocooning. This is the most effective way we have of slowing down the spread of this virus and saving lives.

“Our public health guidance is under constant review and the National Public Health Emergency Team will meet again on Friday morning to review the impact of ongoing measures.”

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “The ECDC has said that the probability of continued spread of COVID-19 is very high. The risk of exceeding the capacity of the health system remains high even in countries like Ireland where significant public health restrictions have been put in place.

“It is for these reasons that we continue to ask people to stay at home and to follow public health advice. While we know these measures are difficult especially as we approach a sunny, bank holiday weekend, the efforts we are seeing from the public are having an impact and making a real difference.”

Breakdown of the 235 COVID-19 deaths in Ireland

Cases as of Monday 8 April 2020

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, 6th April (5,981 cases), reveals:

46% are male and 53% are female, with 299 clusters involving 1,288 cases

the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

1,472 cases (25%) have been hospitalised

of those hospitalised, 224 cases have been admitted to ICU

1,568 cases are associated with healthcare workers

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 3,268, (55% of all cases) followed by Cork with 431 cases (7%)

of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 67%, close contact accounts for 23%, travel abroad accounts for 10%

Hospital statistics

Total number of cases 5981 Total number hospitalised 1472 Total number admitted to ICU 224 Total number of deaths 223 Total number of healthcare workers 1568 Number clusters notified 299 Median age 48

*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 6 April.

Gender of patients

Gender Number % of Total Female 3154 52.7 Male 2757 46.1 Unknown 70 1.2 Total 5981

*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 6 April.

Age range affected

Age Group Number % of Total <1 12 0.2 1 – 4 18 0.3 5 – 14 42 0.7 15 – 24 364 6.1 25 – 34 1010 16.9 35 – 44 1111 18.6 45 – 54 1118 18.7 55 – 64 847 14.2 65+ 1442 24.1 Unknown 17 0.3

*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 6 April.

How COVID-19 is spreading

Community transmission 67% Close contact with confirmed case 23% Travel Abroad 10%

*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 6 April.

Note:

In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.

In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as local transmission.

Hospitalised cases by age group

Age range Number of cases Percentage of total <5 7 0.5 5 – 14 4 0.3 15 – 24 37 2.5 25 – 34 102 6.9 35 – 44 127 8.6 45 – 54 224 15.2 55 – 64 230 15.6 65+ 739 50.2 Unknown 2 0.1

*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 6 April.

Cases by county

Carlow 15 0.3% Cavan 129 2.2% Clare 66 1.1% Cork 431 7.2% Donegal 120 2% Dublin 3268 54.6% Galway 134 2.2% Kerry 122 2% Kildare 233 3.9% Kilkenny 88 1.5% Laois 34 0.6% Leitrim 20 0.3% Limerick 160 2.7% Longford 35 0.6% Louth 96 1.5% Mayo 130 2.2% Meath 183 3.1% Monaghan 62 1% Offaly 77 1.3% Roscommon 22 0.4% Sligo 28 0.5% Tipperary 137 2.3% Waterford 52 0.9% Westmeath 134 2.2% Wexford 24 0.4% Wicklow 181 3%

*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 6 April.

≤ means ‘less than or equal to’.