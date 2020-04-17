Three Tipperary motorists have cars seized by Gardaí at Covid-19 checkpoints

Three motorists in Tipperary will appear in court after their vehicles were seized by Gardaí at Covid-19 checkpoints.

A Cahir motorist had their vehicle taken by the Gardaí after it was discovered that they had never held a licence and had no insurance.

A second vehicle was also seized in Cahir this afternoon. Whilst conducting a Covid-19 checkpoint, members of Cahir Roads Policing unit stopped a vehicle and found the driver had no tax, insurance or NCT.





Meanwhile, during a COVID-19 checkpoint in Crehana Cross, Carrick On Suir, Clonmel Gardai observed a vehicle turn away from a checkpoint. The vehicle had no tax, NCT or insurance and the driver was also making a non-essential journey to Waterford.

All three drivers will appear in court at a later date.