20 year-old Clonmel man remanded back on bail to September

A 20 year-old local man has been remanded back on bail to September in Clonmel with conditions.

Tyrone Murphy from Cooleens Close in Clonmel was arrested following a serious public order offence in the Old Bridge area last Thursday night when a man in his mid-30s was assaulted by a number of individuals in the public car park on Suir Island in the town.

An off duty Garda went to the aid of the victim and he in turn was assaulted.





Mr Murphy appeared before Judge Finn at a special court sitting in Cashel at 11.30 this morning.