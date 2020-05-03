19 more Covid-19 deaths in the Republic – 330 new confirmed cases

A further 19 people have died from Covid-19 in the Republic and there are 330 new confirmed cases.
The National Public Health Emergency Team says the death toll has reached 1,303.
The total number of people infected with coronavirus has reached 21,506. Tipperary has 478 confirmed cases.
363 people have been admitted to ICU and healthcare workers make up 6,068 of cases.
The data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Friday 1st May (21,064 cases), reveals:
- 58% are female and 42% are male
- the median age of confirmed cases is 49 years
- 2,825 cases (13%) have been hospitalised
- of those hospitalised, 363 cases have been admitted to ICU
- 6,068 cases are associated with healthcare workers
- Dublin has the highest number of cases at 10,406 (49% of all cases) followed by Kildare with 1,242 cases (6%) and then Cork with 1,164 cases (6%)
- of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 63%, close contact accounts for 34%, travel abroad accounts for 3%
Hospital statistics
|Total number of cases
|21,064
|Total number hospitalised
|2,825
|Total number admitted to ICU
|363
|Total number of deaths
|1,074
|Total number of healthcare workers
|6,068
|Number clusters notified
|694
|Cases associated with clusters
|6,966
|Median age
|49
- all statistics measured at midnight on Friday 1 May
Gender of patients
|Gender
|Number
|% of Total
|Female
|12,166
|57.8
|Male
|8,841
|42
|Unknown
|57
|0.3
|Total
|21,064
- all statistics measured at midnight on Friday 1 May
Age range affected
|Age Group
|Number
|% of Total
|<1
|38
|0.2
|1 – 4
|69
|0.3
|5 – 14
|215
|1
|15 – 24
|1,417
|6.7
|25 – 34
|3,373
|16
|35 – 44
|3,588
|17
|45 – 54
|3,858
|18.3
|55 – 64
|2,772
|13.2
|65+
|5,711
|27.1
|Unknown
|23
|0.1
- all statistics measured at midnight on Friday 1 May
How COVID-19 is spreading
|Community transmission
|63%
|Close contact with confirmed case
|34%
|Travel Abroad
|3%
- all statistics measured at midnight on Friday 1 May
Note:
In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.
In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as local transmission.
Hospitalised cases by age group
|Age range
|Number of cases
|Percentage of total
|<5
|18
|0.6
|5 – 14
|11
|0.3
|15 – 24
|58
|2
|25 – 34
|174
|6.2
|35 – 44
|235
|8.3
|45 – 54
|381
|13.5
|55 – 64
|422
|14.9
|65+
|1,524
|53.9
|Unknown
|2
|0.1
- all statistics measured at midnight on Friday 1 May
Cases by county
|Carlow
|126
|0.6%
|Cavan
|673
|3.2%
|Clare
|240
|1.1%
|Cork
|1,164
|5.5%
|Donegal
|461
|2.2%
|Dublin
|10,406
|49.4%
|Galway
|365
|1.7%
|Kerry
|295
|1.4%
|Kildare
|1,242
|5.9%
|Kilkenny
|258
|1.2%
|Laois
|234
|1.1%
|Leitrim
|67
|0.3%
|Limerick
|580
|2.8%
|Longford
|153
|0.7%
|Louth
|673
|3.2%
|Mayo
|494
|2.3%
|Meath
|699
|3.3%
|Monaghan
|409
|1.9%
|Offaly
|305
|1.4%
|Roscommon
|174
|0.8%
|Sligo
|117
|0.6%
|Tipperary
|478
|2.3%
|Waterford
|139
|0.7%
|Westmeath
|509
|2.4%
|Wexford
|185
|0.9%
|Wicklow
|618
|2.9%
- all statistics measured at midnight on Friday 1 May
- The county-by-county totals can be adjusted downwards following validation by the HPSC.