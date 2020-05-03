19 more Covid-19 deaths in the Republic – 330 new confirmed cases

A further 19 people have died from Covid-19 in the Republic and there are 330 new confirmed cases.

The National Public Health Emergency Team says the death toll has reached 1,303.

The total number of people infected with coronavirus has reached 21,506. Tipperary has 478 confirmed cases.





363 people have been admitted to ICU and healthcare workers make up 6,068 of cases.

Cases as on Friday 1 May 2020

The data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Friday 1st May (21,064 cases), reveals:

58% are female and 42% are male

the median age of confirmed cases is 49 years

2,825 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

of those hospitalised, 363 cases have been admitted to ICU

6,068 cases are associated with healthcare workers

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 10,406 (49% of all cases) followed by Kildare with 1,242 cases (6%) and then Cork with 1,164 cases (6%)

of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 63%, close contact accounts for 34%, travel abroad accounts for 3%

Hospital statistics

Total number of cases 21,064 Total number hospitalised 2,825 Total number admitted to ICU 363 Total number of deaths 1,074 Total number of healthcare workers 6,068 Number clusters notified 694 Cases associated with clusters 6,966 Median age 49

all statistics measured at midnight on Friday 1 May

Gender of patients

Gender Number % of Total Female 12,166 57.8 Male 8,841 42 Unknown 57 0.3 Total 21,064

all statistics measured at midnight on Friday 1 May

Age range affected

Age Group Number % of Total <1 38 0.2 1 – 4 69 0.3 5 – 14 215 1 15 – 24 1,417 6.7 25 – 34 3,373 16 35 – 44 3,588 17 45 – 54 3,858 18.3 55 – 64 2,772 13.2 65+ 5,711 27.1 Unknown 23 0.1

all statistics measured at midnight on Friday 1 May

How COVID-19 is spreading

Community transmission 63% Close contact with confirmed case 34% Travel Abroad 3%

all statistics measured at midnight on Friday 1 May

Note:

In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.

In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as local transmission.

Hospitalised cases by age group

Age range Number of cases Percentage of total <5 18 0.6 5 – 14 11 0.3 15 – 24 58 2 25 – 34 174 6.2 35 – 44 235 8.3 45 – 54 381 13.5 55 – 64 422 14.9 65+ 1,524 53.9 Unknown 2 0.1

all statistics measured at midnight on Friday 1 May

Cases by county

Carlow 126 0.6% Cavan 673 3.2% Clare 240 1.1% Cork 1,164 5.5% Donegal 461 2.2% Dublin 10,406 49.4% Galway 365 1.7% Kerry 295 1.4% Kildare 1,242 5.9% Kilkenny 258 1.2% Laois 234 1.1% Leitrim 67 0.3% Limerick 580 2.8% Longford 153 0.7% Louth 673 3.2% Mayo 494 2.3% Meath 699 3.3% Monaghan 409 1.9% Offaly 305 1.4% Roscommon 174 0.8% Sligo 117 0.6% Tipperary 478 2.3% Waterford 139 0.7% Westmeath 509 2.4% Wexford 185 0.9% Wicklow 618 2.9%