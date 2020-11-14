188 staff in UL Hospitals Group currently self-isolating

Management at University Hospital Limerick and Ennis Hospital have extended the cancellation of many of its appointments until next Friday.

Following significant Covid-19 outbreaks, routine outpatient appointments and the majority of elective procedures had already been cancelled on Thursday and Friday.

This has been extended to next Friday, with 188 staff in the UL Hospitals Group currently self isolating.





Six wards at UHL are also closed for admissions at the moment due to the outbreaks.

All other hospitals in the group are unaffected by these measures, including Nenagh Hospital.