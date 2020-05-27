A further 17 people have died from Covid-19 in the Republic – No additional cases reported in Tipperary for 8th consecutive day

A further 17 people have died from Covid 19 in the Republic. It brings the death toll to 1631. 73 new cases have also been confirmed, none of which were in Tipperary. The number of confirmed cases in the county remains at 528 for the eight consecutive day.

However A total of 24,803 people have now contracted the virus in the country.

Cases as on Monday 25 May;



Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Monday 25 May (24,730 cases), reveals:

57% are female and 43% are male

the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

3,251 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

of those hospitalised, 399 cases have been admitted to ICU

7,891 cases are associated with healthcare workers

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 11,961 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,451 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,408 cases (6%)

of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 40%, close contact accounts for 58%, travel abroad accounts for 2%

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 death. The figure of 1,631 deaths reflects this.

Amarach public opinion research carried out on behalf of the Department of Health, published on Monday 25 May, shows that:

the majority of Irish adults believe their knowledge on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is ‘very good’

61% of adults believe Ireland experiencing a second wave of COVID-19 infections is ‘likely to very likely’

Hospital statistics

Total number of cases 24,730 Total number hospitalised 3,251 Total number admitted to ICU 399 Total number of deaths 1,368 Total number of healthcare workers 7,891 Number clusters notified 846 Cases associated with clusters 9,676 Median age 48

*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 25 May.

Gender of patients

Gender Number of cases % of total Female 14,145 57.2 Male 10,548 42.65 Unknown 37 0.15 Total 24,730

*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 25 May.

Age range affected

Age range Number of cases % of total 0 – 1 45 0.2 1 – 4 103 0.4 5 – 14 297 1.2 15 – 24 1810 7.3 25 – 34 4162 16.8 35 – 44 4349 17.6 45 – 54 4444 18 55 – 64 3180 12.9 65 – 74 1762 7.1 75 – 84 2244 9.1 85+ 2309 9.3 Unknown 25 0.1

*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 25 May.

How COVID-19 is spreading

Community transmission 40% Close contact with confirmed case 58% Travel abroad 2%

*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 25 May.

Note:

In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.

In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as close contact.

Hospitalised cases by age group

Age range Number of cases % of total 0 – 4 19 0.6 5 – 14 17 0.5 15 – 24 71 2.2 25 – 34 196 6 35 – 44 249 7.7 45 – 54 433 13.3 55 – 64 479 14.7 65 – 74 569 17.5 75 – 84 741 22.8 85+ 474 14.6 Unknown 3 0.1

*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 25 May.

Cases by county

Note: The Health Protection Surveillance Centre have advised that in the process of validating data and reviewing addresses, cases may be reassigned to another county.

County Number of cases % of total Carlow 152 0.6 Cavan 829 3.4 Clare 322 1.3 Cork 1451 5.9 Donegal 478 1.9 Dublin 11961 48.4 Galway 464 1.9 Kerry 308 1.3 Kildare 1408 5.7 Kilkenny 336 1.4 Laois 258 1 Leitrim 82 0.3 Limerick 624 2.5 Longford 281 1.1 Louth 759 3.1 Mayo 568 2.3 Meath 797 3.2 Monaghan 503 2 Offaly 479 1.9 Roscommon 319 1.3 Sligo 129 0.5 Tipperary 528 2.1 Waterford 151 0.6 Westmeath 664 2.7 Wexford 216 0.9 Wicklow 663 2.7