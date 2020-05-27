A further 17 people have died from Covid-19 in the Republic – No additional cases reported in Tipperary for 8th consecutive day

A further 17 people have died from Covid 19 in the Republic. It brings the death toll to 1631. 73 new cases have also been confirmed, none of which were in Tipperary. The number of confirmed cases in the county remains at 528 for the eight consecutive day.
However A total of 24,803 people have now contracted the virus in the country.
Cases as on Monday 25 May;
Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Monday 25 May (24,730 cases), reveals:
- 57% are female and 43% are male
- the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years
- 3,251 cases (13%) have been hospitalised
- of those hospitalised, 399 cases have been admitted to ICU
- 7,891 cases are associated with healthcare workers
- Dublin has the highest number of cases at 11,961 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,451 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,408 cases (6%)
- of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 40%, close contact accounts for 58%, travel abroad accounts for 2%
*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 death. The figure of 1,631 deaths reflects this.
Amarach public opinion research carried out on behalf of the Department of Health, published on Monday 25 May, shows that:
- the majority of Irish adults believe their knowledge on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is ‘very good’
- 61% of adults believe Ireland experiencing a second wave of COVID-19 infections is ‘likely to very likely’
Hospital statistics
|Total number of cases
|24,730
|Total number hospitalised
|3,251
|Total number admitted to ICU
|399
|Total number of deaths
|1,368
|Total number of healthcare workers
|7,891
|Number clusters notified
|846
|Cases associated with clusters
|9,676
|Median age
|48
*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 25 May.
Gender of patients
|Gender
|Number of cases
|% of total
|Female
|14,145
|57.2
|Male
|10,548
|42.65
|Unknown
|37
|0.15
|Total
|24,730
*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 25 May.
Age range affected
|Age range
|Number of cases
|% of total
|0 – 1
|45
|0.2
|1 – 4
|103
|0.4
|5 – 14
|297
|1.2
|15 – 24
|1810
|7.3
|25 – 34
|4162
|16.8
|35 – 44
|4349
|17.6
|45 – 54
|4444
|18
|55 – 64
|3180
|12.9
|65 – 74
|1762
|7.1
|75 – 84
|2244
|9.1
|85+
|2309
|9.3
|Unknown
|25
|0.1
*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 25 May.
How COVID-19 is spreading
|Community transmission
|40%
|Close contact with confirmed case
|58%
|Travel abroad
|2%
*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 25 May.
Note:
In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.
In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as close contact.
Hospitalised cases by age group
|Age range
|Number of cases
|% of total
|0 – 4
|19
|0.6
|5 – 14
|17
|0.5
|15 – 24
|71
|2.2
|25 – 34
|196
|6
|35 – 44
|249
|7.7
|45 – 54
|433
|13.3
|55 – 64
|479
|14.7
|65 – 74
|569
|17.5
|75 – 84
|741
|22.8
|85+
|474
|14.6
|Unknown
|3
|0.1
*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 25 May.
Cases by county
Note: The Health Protection Surveillance Centre have advised that in the process of validating data and reviewing addresses, cases may be reassigned to another county.
|County
|Number of cases
|% of total
|Carlow
|152
|0.6
|Cavan
|829
|3.4
|Clare
|322
|1.3
|Cork
|1451
|5.9
|Donegal
|478
|1.9
|Dublin
|11961
|48.4
|Galway
|464
|1.9
|Kerry
|308
|1.3
|Kildare
|1408
|5.7
|Kilkenny
|336
|1.4
|Laois
|258
|1
|Leitrim
|82
|0.3
|Limerick
|624
|2.5
|Longford
|281
|1.1
|Louth
|759
|3.1
|Mayo
|568
|2.3
|Meath
|797
|3.2
|Monaghan
|503
|2
|Offaly
|479
|1.9
|Roscommon
|319
|1.3
|Sligo
|129
|0.5
|Tipperary
|528
|2.1
|Waterford
|151
|0.6
|Westmeath
|664
|2.7
|Wexford
|216
|0.9
|Wicklow
|663
|2.7
*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 25 May.