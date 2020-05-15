16 more people with Covid-19 have passed away in the Republic – Tipperary figure now at 516 as previous cases reassigned to another county

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a total of 16 people with COVID-19 have died.

There have now been a total 1,518* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 11am Friday 15 May the HPSC has been notified of 129 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 23,956 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. In Tipperary, there are 516 confirmed cases. The figure had been recorded as 524 but it is understood that some previous cases have now been reassigned to another county.





The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 61%, close contact accounts for 37%, travel abroad accounts for 2%

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “Earlier today, Government announced Phase 1 of the Roadmap will commence from Monday 18th May.

“As we ease restrictions that were implemented in recent weeks, the core message remains the same, ‘stay at home’ where possible and follow public health behaviours to limit the spread; hand washing, respiratory etiquette and physical distancing.

“I urge everyone to remember how easily this virus can spread, how quickly we could lose the progress that the country has worked so hard to achieve.”

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, said; “Over a very short time period we have witnessed a whole of society effort to stop this virus in its tracks. Across Government, our health, social care and emergency services, Gardaí and Defence Forces, businesses and the non-profit sector, media and general public at large, it has been heartening to witness such collective action.”

Dr Siobhan Ni Bhriain, Consultant Psychiatrist and HSE Integrated Care Lead, said: “These past weeks have been particularly difficult for those who have been cocooning from family, friends and society. Today, I hope new measures will bring some relief to this group and that they know we as a society are supporting them wherever possible, including by adopting safe behaviours in physical distancing, hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette.”

Cases as on Wednesday 13 May

The data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Wednesday 13th May (23,627 cases), reveals:

57% are female and 42% are male

the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

3,062 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

of those hospitalised, 387 cases have been admitted to ICU

7,427 cases are associated with healthcare workers

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 11,557 (49% of all cases) followed by Kildare with 1,352 cases (6%) and then Cork with 1,256 cases (5%)

Hospital statistics

Total number of cases 23,627 Total number hospitalised 3,062 Total number admitted to ICU 387 Total number of deaths 1,264 Total number of healthcare workers 7,427 Number clusters notified 781 Cases associated with clusters 8,803 Median age 48

*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 13 May.

Gender of patients

Gender Number of cases % of total Female 13,559 57.4 Male 10,019 42.4 Unknown 49 0.2 Total 23,627

*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 13 May.

Age range affected

Age range Number of cases % of total 0 – 1 43 0.2 1 – 4 85 0.4 5 – 14 266 1.1 15 – 24 1688 7.1 25 – 34 3936 16.7 35 – 44 4105 17.4 45 – 54 4276 18.1 55 – 64 3066 13 65 – 74 1703 7.2 75 – 84 2181 9.2 85+ 2254 9.5 Unknown 24 0.1

*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 13 May.

How COVID-19 is spreading

Community transmission 61% Close contact with confirmed case 37% Travel abroad 2%

*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 13 May.

Note:

In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.

In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as close contact.

Hospitalised cases by age group

Age range Number of cases % of total 0 – 4 18 0.6 5 – 14 17 0.6 15 – 24 68 2.2 25 – 34 184 6 35 – 44 242 7.9 45 – 54 409 13.4 55 – 64 442 14.4 65 – 74 539 17.6 75 – 84 698 22.8 85+ 443 14.5 Unknown 2 0.1

*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 13 May.

Cases by county

Note: The Health Protection Surveillance Centre have advised that in the process of validating data and reviewing addresses, cases may be reassigned to another county.

County Number of cases % of total Carlow 144 0.6 Cavan 774 3.3 Clare 312 1.3 Cork 1256 5.3 Donegal 473 2 Dublin 11557 48.9 Galway 408 1.7 Kerry 306 1.3 Kildare 1352 5.7 Kilkenny 293 1.2 Laois 251 1.1 Leitrim 77 0.3 Limerick 595 2.5 Longford 273 1.2 Louth 740 3.1 Mayo 542 2.3 Meath 773 3.3 Monaghan 467 2 Offaly 435 1.8 Roscommon 299 1.3 Sligo 128 0.5 Tipperary 516 2.2 Waterford 144 0.6 Westmeath 652 2.8 Wexford 208 0.9 Wicklow 652 2.8

*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 13 May.