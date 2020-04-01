14 more Covid-19 deaths in Ireland – 85 people in Tipperary have contracted coronavirus

14 people have died from Covid19 in the republic while an extra 212 cases have been confirmed.
It brings the death toll here to 85.
The number of confirmed cases now stands at 3,447 with Tipperary making up 2.8% of that figure with 85 confirmed cases.
The median age of deaths in Ireland is 82.
- 10 deaths located in the east, 4 in the south
- the patients included 7 females and 7 males
- 8 patients were reported as having underlying health conditions
The HSE is now working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.
Research conducted on behalf of the Department of Health shows that 65% of people in Ireland are engaging in digital interactions with family and friends.
The nationally representative online survey of 1,270 adults conducted today, and which will be conducted twice weekly, reveals:
- 89% believe current social distancing measures are appropriate
- 94% are confident in their ability to adhere to new restrictions
- 85% feel they have adapted to changes since COVID-19 and know the steps to take if they develop symptoms
Data from Monday 30 March
Today’s data from HPSC, as of midnight, Monday 30 March (2,990 cases), reveals:
- 48% are male and 50% are female, with 134 clusters involving 563 cases
- median age of confirmed cases is 48 years
- 834 cases (28%) have been hospitalised
- of those hospitalised, 126 cases have been admitted to ICU
- 752 cases (25%) are associated with healthcare workers
- Dublin has the highest number of cases at 1,645 (55% of all cases) followed by Cork with 255 cases (8%)
- of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 60%, close contact accounts for 21%, travel abroad accounts for 19%
Hospital statistics
|Total number of cases
|2990
|Total number hospitalised
|834
|Total number admitted to ICU
|126
|Total number of deaths
|84
|Total number of healthcare workers
|752
|Number clusters notified
|134
|Median age
|48
*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday, 30 March.
Gender of patients
|Gender
|Number
|% of Total
|Female
|1494
|50
|Male
|1457
|48.7
|Unknown
|39
|1.3
|Total
|2990
*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday, 30 March.
Age range affected
|Age Group
|Number
|% of Total
|<1
|8
|0.3
|1 – 4
|11
|0.4
|5 – 14
|30
|1
|15 – 24
|194
|6.5
|25 – 34
|519
|17.4
|35 – 44
|550
|18.4
|45 – 54
|558
|18.7
|55 – 64
|440
|14.7
|65+
|673
|22.5
|Unknown
|7
|0.2
*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday, 30 March.
How COVID-19 is spreading
|Community transmission
|60%
|Close contact with confirmed case
|21%
|Travel Abroad
|19%
*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday, 30 March.
Note:
In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.
In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as local transmission.
Hospitalised cases by age group
|Age range| Percentage of total
|<5
|6
|0.7
|5 – 14
|3
|0.4
|15 – 24
|26
|3.1
|25 – 34 69
|8.3
|35 – 44
|76
|9.1
|45 – 54
|134
|16.1
|55 – 64
|130
|15.6
|65+
|388
|46.5
|Unknown
|2
|0.2
*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday, 30 March.
Cases by county
|Carlow
|≤5
|0.1%
|Cavan
|36
|1.2%
|Clare
|45
|1.5%
|Cork
|255
|8.5%
|Donegal
|63
|2.1%
|Dublin
|1645
|55%
|Galway
|88
|2.9%
|Kerry
|68
|2.3%
|Kildare
|80
|2.7%
|Kilkenny
|37
|1.2%
|Laois
|16
|0.5%
|Leitrim
|10
|0.3%
|Limerick
|87
|2.9%
|Longford
|12
|0.4%
|Louth
|51
|1.7%
|Mayo
|48
|1.6%
|Meath
|66
|2.2%
|Monaghan
|13
|0.4%
|Offaly
|40
|1.3%
|Roscommon
|10
|0.3%
|Sligo
|22
|0.7%
|Tipperary
|85
|2.8%
|Waterford
|37
|1.2%
|Westmeath
|80
|2.7%
|Wexford
|15
|0.5%
|Wicklow
|77
|2.6%
*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday, 30 March.