14 more Covid-19 deaths in Ireland – 85 people in Tipperary have contracted coronavirus

14 people have died from Covid19 in the republic while an extra 212 cases have been confirmed.

It brings the death toll here to 85.

The number of confirmed cases now stands at 3,447 with Tipperary making up 2.8% of that figure with 85 confirmed cases.





The median age of deaths in Ireland is 82.

10 deaths located in the east, 4 in the south

the patients included 7 females and 7 males

8 patients were reported as having underlying health conditions

The HSE is now working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Research

Research conducted on behalf of the Department of Health shows that 65% of people in Ireland are engaging in digital interactions with family and friends.

The nationally representative online survey of 1,270 adults conducted today, and which will be conducted twice weekly, reveals:

89% believe current social distancing measures are appropriate

94% are confident in their ability to adhere to new restrictions

85% feel they have adapted to changes since COVID-19 and know the steps to take if they develop symptoms

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said:

“Our research suggests that 1 in 3 people are worried about their health, with 3 out of 4 worried about the health of their families and friends.

“People are taking action to look after their wellbeing. Two thirds of people are conversing with family and friend’s by using phone and internet.

“Restrictions do not mean you stop maintaining your relationships or your health. Adapt your hobbies; go for walks, exercise and do the things that maintain wellbeing within the limits of physical distancing and public health advice.

“I can confirm that expanded contact tracing for all confirmed cases for the 48 hours prior to the onset of symptoms, as decided by National Public Health Emergency Team will commence this week. This will reduce transmission of the virus.”

Dr. Colm Henry, Chief Clinical Officer, HSE said:

“The public health messaging remains the same for all patients awaiting testing. Assume you have COVID19 and isolate. Each and everyone of you can break the chain of transmission of the virus, save lives and reduce illness among vulnerable groups.”

You can see the latest data on the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) Dashboard.

ENDS

Data from Monday 30 March

Today’s data from HPSC, as of midnight, Monday 30 March (2,990 cases), reveals:

48% are male and 50% are female, with 134 clusters involving 563 cases

median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

834 cases (28%) have been hospitalised

of those hospitalised, 126 cases have been admitted to ICU

752 cases (25%) are associated with healthcare workers

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 1,645 (55% of all cases) followed by Cork with 255 cases (8%)

of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 60%, close contact accounts for 21%, travel abroad accounts for 19%

Hospital statistics

Total number of cases 2990 Total number hospitalised 834 Total number admitted to ICU 126 Total number of deaths 84 Total number of healthcare workers 752 Number clusters notified 134 Median age 48

*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday, 30 March.

Gender of patients

Gender Number % of Total Female 1494 50 Male 1457 48.7 Unknown 39 1.3 Total 2990

*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday, 30 March.

Age range affected

Age Group Number % of Total <1 8 0.3 1 – 4 11 0.4 5 – 14 30 1 15 – 24 194 6.5 25 – 34 519 17.4 35 – 44 550 18.4 45 – 54 558 18.7 55 – 64 440 14.7 65+ 673 22.5 Unknown 7 0.2

*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday, 30 March.

How COVID-19 is spreading

Community transmission 60% Close contact with confirmed case 21% Travel Abroad 19%

*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday, 30 March.

Note:

In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.

In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as local transmission.

Hospitalised cases by age group

|Age range| Percentage of total

<5 6 0.7 5 – 14 3 0.4 15 – 24 26 3.1 25 – 34 69 8.3 35 – 44 76 9.1 45 – 54 134 16.1 55 – 64 130 15.6 65+ 388 46.5 Unknown 2 0.2

*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday, 30 March.

Cases by county

Carlow ≤5 0.1% Cavan 36 1.2% Clare 45 1.5% Cork 255 8.5% Donegal 63 2.1% Dublin 1645 55% Galway 88 2.9% Kerry 68 2.3% Kildare 80 2.7% Kilkenny 37 1.2% Laois 16 0.5% Leitrim 10 0.3% Limerick 87 2.9% Longford 12 0.4% Louth 51 1.7% Mayo 48 1.6% Meath 66 2.2% Monaghan 13 0.4% Offaly 40 1.3% Roscommon 10 0.3% Sligo 22 0.7% Tipperary 85 2.8% Waterford 37 1.2% Westmeath 80 2.7% Wexford 15 0.5% Wicklow 77 2.6%

*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday, 30 March.